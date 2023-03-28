New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): Every startup begins with a little spark of thoughts after quoted as ideas. But some startups are created with vision to truly help creative minds convert their targets into accomplishments. "Cryptopreneurs" the brainchild of Himanshu Thakur (Founder) is a great example of that, helping thousands of aspiring & struggling entrepreneurs to grow their business through the power of web 3.0.

According to the news, Cryptopreneurs- the biggest community of Entrepreneurs is all set to launch its revolutionary NFT collection of 3333 hand drawn Cryptopreneurs with 200+ traits. This collection is all set to launch on the Binance smart chain.

But what's the idea behind the collection? Why is there a need for launching such a thing? There are many celebrities & Sports NFT collections launching every month. We had our answers from the team behind this amazing project. Talking to the Founder, Himanshu Thakur our sources identified the potential that led to the development of Cryptopreneurs, a cult-inspired community that will engage in a strenuous web 3.0 platform.

"The idea behind Cryptopreneurs NFTs is to build a biggest ecosystem for the community of Successful & Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Traders, Start-up owners & Freelancers from around the globe to communicate with experienced people and build an International Business Network. The main moto of the company is LEARN, BUILD & MONITIZE. That's why our NFT Hodlers will get access to our exclusive trainings on many different High-Income Skills. Then our team will consult them how they can build their portfolio to get High Ticket Clients. After building a good portfolio they can list themselves as a seller on our Web3.0 freelance platform where they can help other Cryptopreneurs or business owners with their valuable services or advisory. Eligible NFT owners will have a high-ranking profile with PRO CRYPTOPRENUER badge to ensure they'll get High-Ticket Clients. If they want to do a startup, our team will consult them how they can get start your business to prevent unprepared mistakes & also help them raise funds for their startup from our top pool of investors." said the Founder of Cryptopreneurs NFT.

Crypto-sphere will be the place where you can have access to network with successful business owners, startup owners, freelancers & service providing agencies. It can be considered a 'super-exclusive community of Entrepreneurs, Businesspersons, Investors, Mentors and many more entities.

For this, having access to the all these benfits, Cryptopreneurs NFT (at least one) is necessary. "Again, it's all about building an ecosystem where a person with no-experience can enter by buying our NFT, Learn a high income skill, Build a product or service portfolio and monetize it with right consultation on our platform. If he has a great business idea and don't have money to fund this, he can simply pitch that idea to our top pool of investors to get funded. This NFT collection will ensure that you're not only interact with like-minded people but find additional passive means for generating wealth with the skills you have or learn," added the member.

What Exclusive Benefits Will Cryptopreneurs NFTs Will Bring?From first-hand access to trainings on many different skills including how to start a startup, pitch a deck, e-commerce, stock & crypto trading & investing, Web 2.0 web 3.0 marketing, & many more. With the Launching & Advertising their web 3.0 platform hodlers will be able to list themselves as a seller to provide their valuable services to International Clients.

Not only this, but this NFT platform, Cryptopreneurs will be airdropping a new 3d collection of NFTs to its hodlers & releasing a range of merchandise exclusively for its members as well as providing support alongside business consultancy for strategic progress. Since it's already offering exclusive marketing insights too, Cryptopreneurs will also provide access to AMA sessions, podcasts and so much more via its Holder's Exclusive List. In the end, it all comes down to the Cryptopreneurs NFTs that one needs to have access to.

Let's not forget that Cryptopreneurs is a limited collection of NFTs that are beneficial in terms of their demand since these are rare and will provide a great fortune in case anyone plans on selling them on the market. But that's not all!

The Crypto-Tank will allow members to interact with venture capitalists that will offer investments for the business & ideas.. In addition, the greater the number of Cryptopreneur NFTs you own, higher the role & exclusive services you'll get.

Cryptopreneurs is the biggest ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the entire NFT space globally. You'll get chance to meet other members in their exclusive events & parties in major cities around the world. The company has mentioned their detailed roadmap on their website. The collection is all set to be launched soon! Join their discord server or telegram to get notified.

Telegram: https://t.me/+VpbhZM2CMrw2NGY1

Website: https://www.cryptopreneursnft.com/

