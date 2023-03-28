New Delhi, March 28 : Czech auto maker Skoda has unveiled the Onyx Edition of its Kushaq SUV in India. The new Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is positioned between the base Active and the Ambition Classic variants of the SUV.

The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition comes with cosmetic updates to mark it different from the other variants and several added features, making the already feature-rich car even more alluring. Let’s take a deeper look at the Kushaq Onyx Edition. April Car Launches in India: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Lamborghini Urus S, 5 New Cars Coming Next Month.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition - Exterior Features :

On the outside the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition comes with several styling updates on top of the basic design. The special edition model ditches all the silver and chrome highlights to adopt the all black styling of the Onyx. It gets Crystaline LED headlamps and halogen foglamps, LED DRLs, Skid plate finished in black, body coloured door handles, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, black roof rails, rear wiper and washer, Onyx badge on the B-pillar and special Onyx decals. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Updated 2023 Model Spotted Testing With XUV700 and Scorpio N SUVs With RDE Compliant Engines; Find Key Details Here.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition - Interior Features :

On the inside, the Kushaq Onyx edition features the same black and beige theme, but with less piano black inserts. Onyx inscription on the headrests, black fabric draped centre armrest with contrast stitching, manual day/night IRVM, 7-inch touchscreen heads-up unit, Bluetooth and wired Android Auto / Apple CarPlay support, climate control system, defogger and 3D-effect floor mats.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition - Powertrain :

The newly launched Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition comes powered by only the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine option in the Kushaq range. This turbo engine is capable of generating 113 BHP of maximum power along with 178 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox with no automatic transmission option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2023 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).