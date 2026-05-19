Business News | CtrlS Hyderabad Datacenter Hosts BharathCloud's First AI-Ready Sovereign Cloud Centre

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: BharathCloud, an Indian AI-ready cloud services provider, launched BharathCloud's first Cloud Centre at CtrlS Datacenters' Hyderabad DC1 facility, marking an important step in strengthening India's sovereign and AI-ready digital infrastructure ecosystem. JLL, the largest international property consulting firm in India, served as the exclusive advisor for the transaction in which BharathCloud established its data centre ecosystem.

Also Read | Romanian F-16 Fighter Jet Shoots Down What's Believed To Have Been a Ukrainian Drone Over Estonia.

The Cloud Centre has been formally inaugurated by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters. The launch reflects the growing need for secure, scalable, and sovereign digital infrastructure as AI workloads, data localisation, and digital transformation continue to accelerate across industries.

The launch of BharathCloud's first Cloud Centre at CtrlS' Hyderabad DC1 marks the beginning of BharathCloud's infrastructure expansion journey in India. Supported by JLL's global infrastructure advisory capabilities and hosted within CtrlS AI-ready, Rated-4 datacenter ecosystem, the initiative highlights the increasing demand for resilient and high-performance digital infrastructure environments.

Also Read | NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 on June 21: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Preparations, Calls for 'Foolproof' Conduct.

Congratulating BharathCloud on the launch, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said: "India's AI and digital growth story will require resilient, secure, and sovereign digital infrastructure at scale. At CtrlS, we are focused on enabling this transformation through Sovereign AI-ready datacenters and trusted infrastructure ecosystems that support enterprises, governments, and digital platforms. We congratulate BharathCloud on the launch of their first Cloud Centre at our Hyderabad facility and wish them success in their growth journey."

Rahul Takkallapally & Padma Reddy Sama, Co-Founders, BharathCloud, said:

"Mr. Sridhar's pioneering vision and CtrlS' world-class digital infrastructure capabilities make them an ideal partner in our journey to build India's most trusted AI-ready sovereign cloud ecosystem. Along with JLL's strategic expertise, this collaboration provides us the scale, strength, and confidence to expand our infrastructure footprint nationally and globally."

Rachit Mohan, MD, Datacenter Leasing, India & APAC Lead, JLL, said: "This collaboration highlights the growing demand for secure, scalable, and AI-ready cloud infrastructure across the globe. We are pleased to support BharathCloud in enabling next-generation cloud ecosystems designed for future digital growth."

The initiative is part of BharathCloud's $100 million (approximately ₹950 crore) investment plan over the next five years to build AI-ready sovereign cloud infrastructure across India.

The expansion roadmap spans key metro cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Pune, alongside expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

About CtrlS DatacentersCtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 19 datacenters across key markets of India with a datacenter capacity of over 370 MW. The company is leading the charge on embracing renewable energy for a sustainable future. CtrlS plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with Thailand being the first international market foray. For more information, please visit www.ctrls.com / LinkedIn

About BharathCloudBharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN, and HIPAA. For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com

About JLL IndiaJLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specialising in real estate. The Firm has grown from strength to strength in India for the past two decades. JLL India has an extensive presence across ten major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier-II and III markets with a cumulative strength of over 16,900 employees. The Firm provides investors, developers, local corporates, and multinational companies with a comprehensive range of services. These include leasing, capital markets, project development, facility management, property management, transaction management, and research advisory. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, industrial, warehouse and logistics, data centres, residential, retail, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, and education. For further information, please visit https://www.jll.com/en-in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)