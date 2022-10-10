Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Biocon Limited (Biocon), in relation to the sale of shares by Biocon Limited in Syngene International Limited (Syngene International), by way of a bulk trade on the stock exchanges, aggregating to Rs 1220.28 crores.

The Capital Market Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Biocon for the transaction and assisted with, reviewing, and finalizing the transaction documents. The transaction team was led by Reuben Chacko, Partner; Janhavi Manohar, Partner; with support from Tanvi Kini, Senior Associate. Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Spark Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited and Avendus Capital Private Limited (Broker and Advisor, respectively); Linklaters Singapore Pte (U.S. federal securities law counsel to Broker and Advisor). The transaction was signed on September 05, 2022; and closing on September 08, 2022.

Also Read | Hyundai Mobis & Swiss Firm To Promote In-Vehicle Infotainment System.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)