Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Cytecare Hospitals, a leading cancer and multi-speciality hospital known for its patient-centric and evidence-based care, has received the official license to perform kidney transplants. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the hospital's comprehensive organ care program and providing life-saving treatment options to patients with end-stage kidney disease.

With this development, patients can now benefit from a multidisciplinary transplant team comprising experienced nephrologists, urologists, transplant surgeons, anesthesiologists, critical care specialists, and dedicated transplant coordinators -- ensuring world-class care at every stage of the journey.

Speaking on this achievement, Suresh Ramu, Co-founder & CEO, Cytecare Hospitals, said:

"Receiving the kidney transplant license is a crucial step in our ongoing mission to provide holistic, world-class healthcare. With the rising burden of chronic kidney disease in India, this license allows us to offer a complete continuum of care -- from diagnosis and dialysis to advanced surgical interventions and long-term post-transplant support."

Dr. Kritikha Mohan, Consultant & Lead - Nephrology and Transplant Medicine at Cytecare Hospitals, added:

"Kidney transplantation is a life-saving procedure for patients with end-stage renal disease. Our team focuses not only on the surgery but also on comprehensive pre- and post-transplant care to ensure long-term health and quality of life for every patient."

Dr. Ashwin Giridhar, Senior Consultant- Urology, Renal Transplant and Uro Oncology at Cytecare Hospitals, commented:

"With this license, we can now provide kidney transplants. Our priority is to perform these procedures safely and ethically while offering personalized care to patients and their families throughout the transplant journey."

India faces a growing incidence of kidney failure, with lakhs of patients requiring dialysis or transplants each year. However, access to safe, regulated transplant facilities remains limited. With this approval, Cytecare joins the select group of hospitals in Karnataka authorized to perform kidney transplants, thereby expanding accessibility and offering renewed hope to patients and their families.

The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to ethical practices, patient education, and long-term post-transplant support, with a focus on ensuring the best possible outcomes for both recipients and donors.

Based in Bengaluru, Cytecare Hospitals is dedicated to delivering organ-specific, evidence-based care across oncology and multi-speciality disciplines. Ranked the #1 oncology hospital in India, and with a 4.9/5 rating from over 8,000 patient reviews, Cytecare integrates advanced technology with compassionate healing, prioritizing clinical excellence and personalized care.

