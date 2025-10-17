Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films’ Thamma has opened its advance bookings to a phenomenal response nationwide. Bookings went live this morning, and within hours, tickets began flying off counters across major cities - a sign that audiences are eager for a festive big-screen spectacle. ‘Thamma’: Maddock Films Kicks Off a New Tradition With a Fan-First Public Screening in Delhi (Watch Video).

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thamma marks the latest addition to the ever-expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) — following blockbusters like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film promises a vibrant blend of horror, comedy, and romance that’s already striking a chord with moviegoers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh notes, "Thamma has all the makings of a festive winner. The advance booking response is solid, and the buzz is translating into footfalls. With the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe brand and the Diwali advantage, this one’s positioned very strongly at the box office."

Echoing the sentiment, Ashish Saxena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, adds, "The momentum for Thamma is picking up fast. Ticket sales began on a strong note, and we’re seeing steady traction across metros and tier-2 markets alike. Audiences are clearly looking forward to a big-screen entertainer this Diwali."

With its perfect festive timing, catchy soundtrack, and viral social buzz, Thamma seems poised for a powerful opening. The excitement around the film’s unique mix of scares, humour, and heartwarming emotions has clearly translated into ticket sales - setting the stage for a big Diwali blockbuster.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma releases worldwide on October 21, 2025, lighting up cinemas just in time for Diwali.

