Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6: DaVinci, an AI-powered smart-manufacturing platform built to integrate IoT, analytics and ERP systems, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 -- a recognition celebrating enterprises with global business potential, forward-looking innovation, and the ability to shape industrial futures worldwide.

DaVinci delivers a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) designed for complex factories, especially in sectors such as metallurgy, heavy industry, and large-scale manufacturing. By merging real-time analytics, AI-based decision-making, IoT connectivity, and modular architecture, the platform enables manufacturers to optimise production, enforce compliance, minimise downtime, and achieve operational resilience across global supply-chain networks.

With features including real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, intelligent inventory optimisation, quality-control automation, and integrated emissions and sustainability reporting, DaVinci transforms traditional factories into data-driven "smart plants." These plants can adapt dynamically -- managing furnace conditions, anticipating failures, detecting anomalies, optimising energy usage, and ensuring precise process control in high-stakes industrial environments.

"Being selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025 is a milestone for DaVinci," said Arvind Nerella, Founder & CEO of DaVinci. "From the outset, our mission was to embed intelligence -- not just automation -- into industrial operations. We believed that AI-driven insights, real-time data, and flexible system architecture could radically change how factories operate, making them efficient, sustainable and globally competitive. This recognition reinforces our conviction that smart manufacturing built with integrity and vision can lead the next industrial renaissance."

DaVinci's core AI engine, "Ignis AI," powers the platform's furnace and refinery-level intelligence: monitoring temperature, pressure, vibration and operational data to detect early signs of stress or anomalies -- enabling predictive maintenance, avoiding unplanned downtime, and ensuring consistent product quality. By aligning metallurgical processes with AI-enabled analytics and edge computing, DaVinci enables clients to strengthen yield, reduce energy and material waste, lower emissions, and meet regulatory compliance across global markets.

"Industries today face twin pressures -- to deliver quality at scale, and to meet rising environmental and compliance demands," added Arvind Nerella. "With DaVinci, we offer not just a software -- but a cognitive infrastructure that turns legacy plants into modern, resilient factories. Our vision is clear: factories that sense, learn, and self-optimise -- ensuring performance, sustainability and growth."

With the DGEMS recognition, DaVinci aims to accelerate its global outreach, deepen partnerships with industrial firms worldwide, and scale its deployment across multiple sectors, including metallurgy, heavy manufacturing, energy, and materials processing. The company plans to leverage its modular architecture and cloud-/edge-native design to offer scalable, compliance-ready solutions suited for international standards, helping enterprises launch or upgrade smart-manufacturing operations with speed and confidence.

DaVinci is a smart-manufacturing platform headquartered in the USA, offering AI-powered MES, IoT integration, real-time analytics, and modular ERP-connected solutions. Specialising in sectors like metallurgy and heavy industry, DaVinci helps convert traditional manufacturing plants into intelligent, sustainable, data-driven operations -- with capabilities such as predictive maintenance, quality automation, emissions reporting, and resource optimisation, enabling scalable global manufacturing excellence.

