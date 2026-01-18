By Ayushi Agarwal

Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI): The Alpine town of Davos is once again at the centre of global attention as it prepares to host the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 19 to 23, 2026. With streets decked up and security tightened, Davos-Klosters is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 comes at a critical juncture for global cooperation, bringing together top political leaders, including heads of state and government, alongside global CEOs and leading unicorns and technology pioneers.

Amid this high-level global gathering, Madhya Pradesh is stepping onto the world stage to showcase its emergence as one of India's most dynamic and future-ready investment destinations.

As Davos readies itself for five days of intense dialogue and deal-making, Madhya Pradesh's presence underscores India's growing role in global economic conversations--and the state's ambition to be at the forefront of that journey.

Beginning on Monday, Madhya Pradesh will present its compelling growth story, progressive policy framework, and robust investment ecosystem on this global platform, positioning itself as a strategic investment hub.

Senior state officials are arriving on Sunday to spearhead discussions and pitch opportunities across various sectors, with Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) expected to be exchanged during the visit.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to arrive on Wednesday for engagements at the WEF, with the objective of positioning the state as a preferred global investment destination, strengthening direct engagement with multinational corporations, and advancing new investment proposals in priority sectors.

From Automotive and new mobility to renewable energy, food processing, tourism, culture, and many others, Madhya Pradesh will showcase its strengths across multiple high-growth sectors.

According to the World Economic Forum, this year's meeting marks one of the highest levels of participation in its history, with leaders from the G7, major emerging economies, international organisations and civil society. Over 200 sessions will be livestreamed, ensuring global public access to discussions shaping the future of economies, technology and sustainability. (ANI)

