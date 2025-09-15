PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 15: This year again, Deakin University joins the India Australia Business & Community Alliance (IABCA) for the iconic India Immersion Week 2025 as its knowledge partner, reinforcing its pioneering role in fostering Australia-India education, research, and innovation collaboration for over three decades.

The IABCA Immersion Week, held from September 9 to 12, marks one of the most significant bilateral platforms of the year, bringing together government leaders, business icons, cultural figures, and academic trailblazers across four days of high-level events in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Deakin University, Australia, a legacy higher-education partner to India for over 30 years and a longstanding partner to IABCA, is thrilled to contribute directly and meaningfully to each one of the high-impact events hosted by IABCA and supported by the Centre for Australia-India Relations (DFAT).

Advancing Education and Skills for a Future-Ready Workforce

Deakin led the Education & Skills Roundtable, led by Deakin University and Austrade at the Australian High Commission, New Delhi. A keynote address by Deakin's President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, explored the impact of AI and automation on education and work, setting the stage for a high-impact dialogue aligning with India's aim to skill 400 million people by 2030 and Australia's deepening ties through ECTA.

" Deakin is committed to shaping future-ready graduates through industry-informed courses in AI, cybersecurity, and health fields that are in high demand worldwide. As a global leader in online and hybrid education, we use innovative technology to deliver flexible student-focused programs that keep us ahead of the learning curve.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Together, we're driving progress through education and skill development to tackle tomorrow's challenges," Professor Iain Martin said.

Culture as a Bridge for Trade and Diplomacy

Sonia Sadiq Gandhi, Founder & Director, IABCA said, "IABCA exists to elevate the Australia-India relationship beyond policy -- we create enduring connections across business, government, education, and culture. The 2025 India Immersion Week is about amplifying shared leadership, celebrating excellence, and fostering partnerships that leave a lasting legacy. As we mark over a decade of impact, this program represents a pivotal moment to shape new pathways for trade, investment, education, innovation, and people-to-people collaboration. With valued partners like Deakin University, we are proud to highlight education as a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, ensuring that knowledge exchange continues to drive prosperity and opportunity for both nations."

The Business of Culture Roundtable at Humayun's Tomb and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya turned the spotlight on culture as a strategic pillar and driver of economic as well as diplomatic outcomes. It converged heritage, fashion, and philanthropy and deepened Indigenous-Indian exchange.

The event extended to cricket, the cornerstone of friendly, bilateral relations between the two nations, exploring sport, storytelling, and soft diplomacy with a fireside chat with cricket legend Steve Waugh AO, hosted by Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.

Speaking about the Deakin partnership with IABCA, she said, "Deakin is proud to be a knowledge partner for the IABCA India Immersion Week 2025. This platform allows us to bring together government, business, academia, and culture to co-create pathways for future-ready talent, inclusive innovation, and stronger people-to-people ties. As we celebrate over three decades of engagement in India, Deakin remains committed to driving impact through education, research, and partnerships that shape a more sustainable and prosperous shared future."

Global Leadership for Shared Growth

The two headline events, marking the successful culmination of India Immersion Week 2025, were the IABCA Global Leaders Forum and the IABCA Award Ceremony & Gala Dinner held on 11 September at JIO World Centre, Mumbai.

Senior leaders across business, government, and academia came together to shape the dialogue around Australia-India Superhighways for Shared Growth. Aligned with the Centre for Australia-India Relations' new roadmap, discussions spanned green energy, digital innovation, tourism, and culture.

Deakin's President and Vice Chancellor expanded upon various discussion points in the context of Tech in a multipolar world: Trust, scale, and the Australia-India digital advantage at a high-level panel at the Global Leaders' Forum. Bringing Deakin's reputed tech expertise, he discussed possibilities and outcome-oriented action points to co-create scalable, sustainable and values-aligned digital pathways.

The 2025 IABCA Immersion Week signals the growing strategic, cultural, and people-to-people depth of the Australia-India partnership. From education and digital innovation to heritage and sport, the week underlined the deepening of bonds and the shared ambition of both nations to co-create frameworks for inclusive and sustainable growth.

About IABCA:

Established in 2013, the India Australia Business & Community Alliance (IABCA) is an award-winning platform that fosters bi-national engagement through storytelling, recognition, and strategic forums. It is delivered by Gandhi Creations Pty Ltd with support from federal, state, and industry stakeholders.

Find out more about IABCA here Home | IABCA | Australia I India I Awards

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University has grown to become one of Australia's most progressive and globally connected institutions. Celebrating 50 years of impact, Deakin is recognised for its unique balance of excellence in education and research with a clear focus on creating real-world outcomes that benefit communities both locally and globally.

With four campuses across Australia, Deakin offers over 300 industry-relevant courses, designed to equip students with the skills they need for future success.

As Australia's #1 university for overall educational experience, Deakin stands out for its strong digital engagement, practical learning, and career-focused outcomes.

To know more, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772816/DEAKIN_UNI_Immersion_Week.jpg

