Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 15: DEHN INDIA, a subsidiary of DEHN SE, a leading, globally active, family-owned company for electrical engineering, announced a change in its top management. Dr. Vikas Almadi, currently the Managing Director of DEHN INDIA, will transition from this position to an advisory role from 1st July 2023. DEHN India has now appointed Samir Shankar as Chief Sales Officer and Manoj Rathee as Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the new developments, Claus Buhring, Director APAC at DEHN SE, said, "Dr. Almadi's leadership and extensive expertise have been instrumental in setting up and steering DEHN's operations in the country for many years. I am convinced that we found with our colleagues Shankar and Rathee a competent and skilled management Team, that will ensure our customer's success, as well as the leading position of DEHN India in the future too."

Dr. Vikas Almadi is a serial entrepreneur and pioneer with more than two decades of experience in the lightning and surge protection industry in India. He has established many successful technology companies in India. Right from the start, when DEHN first ventured into India with the concept of lightning and surge protection, he held the position of Managing Director at the Indian subsidiary.

"DEHN introduced the concept of SPD in India and DEHN's SPDs were the first surge protection devices used in India. We have then given an organized shape to the Lightning and surge protection business in India. Over the last decades, DEHN India has grown to become a market leader and the preferred solution provider for lightning protection, surge protection, and earthing. Protecting lives and assets is our passion. I am confident that the company will continue to garner success after success in the able hands of my colleagues Samir and Manoj. I now look forward to focusing more on my family business VNT and working with committed tech entrepreneurs and start-ups with big ideas in the Indian technology industry", said Dr. Almadi.

Samir Shankar, who graduated with a B.Tech in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Punjab Technical University in 2011, has been with DEHN India for more than 9 years, most recently heading business development. His extensive experience in sales and customer relationship management, coupled with his forecasting and strategy skills, will put him in good stead for managing the sales side of the subsidiary.

Manoj Rathee has MBAs in sales and finance as well as extensive knowledge of processes and SAP. As COO, he will concentrate on the local operative aspects of the company. He joined DEHN India to take on the role of Head of Operations where he successfully applied his previously gained knowledge in the areas of operations, sales & service, project management and strategy & process in various multinational companies.

DEHN INDIA is a subsidiary of DEHN SE, a leading, globally active company for electrical engineering that provides innovative products and solutions as well as comprehensive services in the fields of surge protection, lightning protection, and safety equipment. DEHN India can draw on decades of expertise from DEHN SE and thus offer a remarkable array of patented products and stringent practices for the uptime reliability of businesses.

DEHN INDIA is an expert in combating infrastructural challenges and serving diverse fields of infrastructure such as oil and gas, telecommunications, wind turbines, solar photovoltaics, sewage plants, and railway systems, not to mention protecting real estate, industry, and process automation. Our advanced analytics and command of the market make us the preferred solution provider for lightning protection.

