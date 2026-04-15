The Nepal national cricket team is set to host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an action-packed white-ball series starting this Monday, 20 April 2026. The bilateral contest kicks off with two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series. Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Where to Watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

Cricket fans in the host nation can watch the live television broadcast of the upcoming series on Kantipur TV Max. For digital viewers, the matches will be available to stream live via the Kantipur TV application and the official OSR Sports YouTube channel, which regularly provides coverage for domestic fixtures.

Supporters tuning in from India might be able to follow the action on FanCode. For international audiences in other territories, the matches are expected to be broadcast live and for free on ICC.tv, ensuring global followers of associate cricket do not miss the encounters.

Series Fact

Feature Details Series Nepal vs United Arab Emirates (2-Match T20I Series) First Match Date Monday, 20 April 2026 Venue TU International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Start Time 17:00 NPT / 16:45 IST TV Broadcast (Nepal) Kantipur TV Max Live Stream (Nepal) Kantipur TV App / OSR Sports Live Stream (India) FanCode (Might) Global Streaming ICC.tv (in select regions)

The back-to-back T20I fixtures on 20 and 21 April will act as a thrilling curtain-raiser for the ODI tri-series, which will also feature Oman later in the month. Nepal enters the contest eager to capitalise on their famously passionate home support and formidable record in Kirtipur. The hosts boast a well-rounded squad, relying heavily on the all-round capabilities of Dipendra Singh Airee and a disciplined spin attack tailored for sluggish subcontinental pitches.

The United Arab Emirates arrives with a point to prove. Familiar with Nepal's playing conditions, the UAE side possesses an aggressive top order and a versatile bowling attack. Both teams will view these T20I matches as a vital opportunity to test combinations and build momentum before transitioning to the 50-over format.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).