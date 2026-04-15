History was made in Cyprus on Wednesday as Indian Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu clinched the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2026 title. Her final-round victory over Kateryna Lagno secured her position as the official challenger for the Women’s World Chess Championship, where she will face reigning champion Ju Wenjun later this year. Vaishali entered the final round in a joint lead but capitalised on a draw by her closest rival, Bibisara Assaubayeva. Displaying immense composure under pressure, the 24-year-old secured a full point with the white pieces, finishing the gruelling 14-round marathon as the outright winner. World Chess Championship 2026: Javokhir Sindarov Hails D Gukesh as ‘One of the Best in the World’ Ahead of Title Bid.

Vaishali Rameshbabu Cliches FIDE Women's Candidate Title

🇮🇳 Vaishali Rameshbabu wins the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament 2026 🏆 ❗️She will now challenge 🇨🇳 Ju Wenjun for the FIDE Women's World Championship title!#FIDECandidates #FIDEWomensCandidates #FIDE #Chess #Cyprus pic.twitter.com/bosanHpExq — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 15, 2026

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