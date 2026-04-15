New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): As the Centre is set to move the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will increase Lok Sabha Seats to 850 and allow delimitation based on the pre-2026 Census, a high-stakes showdown looms over the special session set to be held in Parliament from April 16 to 18.

The core issue is delimitation, which the opposition argues will reduce representation for southern states while favouring northern ones.

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The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes the expansion of the Lok Sabha and amends Articles 81 and 82.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called the delimitation process a "dangerous plan" by the ruling party.

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"One of the BJP's dangerous plans is to "gerrymander' all Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections. The proposed Bills remove all Constitutional safeguards on delimitation, giving full power to the Delimitation Commission, which the govt itself will appoint and direct. We have seen how the BJP does this - it hijacked delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where it split up anti-BJP regions and communities for electoral advantage," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called for a statewide display of black flags, urging people to unite in what he described as a collective struggle for the rights of Tamil Nadu against the proposed delimitation bill.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Let the black flag fly tomorrow in the homes, streets, and shops of Tamil Nadu! Let it stand as our symbols of resistance at the doorsteps! This is not the struggle of an individual movement; it is the struggle of Tamil Nadu!"He called everyone to come out above party differences to raise a strong and united voice against delimitation."

Responding to opposition parties' concerns, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday clarified that the Delimitation Commission will consult with each political party.

Speaking to ANI in Purba Bardhaman, Sitharaman launched a sharp attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'delimitation will divide' remarks.

Sitharaman said, "Is she suggesting that women will have to wait any longer, and she would not cooperate. Let her say that openly. I challenge her. Is she trying to stop reservations for women and putting fear in the minds of people in Bengal?"

When asked about the Centre's proposal to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, she clarified that it was the maximum limit.

Rahul Gandhi also said earlier today that Delimitation should be based on a transparent policy framework, developed after wide consultations with a consensus.

"Indians of all communities and States should feel confident that they will be represented and their voices will be heard. This is the only way forward to protect and strengthen our democracy," Gandhi said.

The opposition parties have urged the Centre not to link the Delimitation and implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

Earlier today, the India bloc leaders decided to oppose the delimitation bill pushed with an amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation for women legislators in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The opposition clarified that it is not against the women's reservation and urged them to implement Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, but objected to the delimitation process, which they believe weakens the representation of the southern and north-eastern states in the Lok Sabha.

The decision was made in a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Along with Congress President, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, RJD Working President Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and other prominent INDIA bloc leaders attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge announced the INDIA bloc's decision, accusing the government of making a "politically motivated" move to suppress the opposition parties.

"We are all in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill. But the way in which they have brought it, we have reservations about that. It is politically motivated. Just to suppress the Opposition parties, the govt is doing this. Though we have supported the Women's Reservation Bill continuously, we insist that the earlier amendments be implemented. They are playing some tricks with delimitation. We all parties should unitedly should fight in Parliament. We will oppose this bill, but we are not against the reservation (for women)," Kharge said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the Centre is using Women's Reservation as a cover to push the delimitation bill to weaken Southern India.

"Calling this a reform is a joke. Using Women's Reservation as cover to push a delimitation plan that weakens the South is pure political cowardice. And the silence of allies like TDP, JDS, and AIADMK is shameful. Babu has made it clear -- power matters more than Andhra Pradesh," Tagore wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, on the proposed legislation, said, "PM Modi has taken an important decision for half of the country's population. Women's Reservation Bill, now being passed in the Lok Sabha, ensures women's vital role in India's development. For decades after independence, women were confined within the four walls of the home, with little contribution recognised in national progress. Today, this bill changes that. Women will now play a central role in shaping the country's future. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for bringing this bill forward, which gives women the opportunity to stand equally with men and contribute to India's growth."

On the Women's Reservation Bill, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said it is a matter of pride for all of us.

"It is a matter of joy that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is about to be brought to the Parliament. Women will now get 33% reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies. When we speak of Viksit Bharat, women will have a representation in proportion to their population. So, I express gratitude to the PM that he not only spoke about this but also made it happen. Several leaders make claims, but PM Modi not only speaks but also does the work on ground. He had promised to do something for women to empower them and through this Bill, that is going to happen. History is going to be scripted," she said.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said that every party wants women to have their rights, but the way this government is bringing forward this bill raises questions.

"The government has introduced this bill with the elections in two states in mind. If the intentions were genuine, there would have been extensive discussion on it," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Nari Shakti Vandan programme at Vigyan Bhawan and said India is about to take "one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, a decision dedicated to Nari Shakti".

Describing the moment as historic, the Prime Minister said the nation's Parliament is close to creating a new history that will fulfil the visions of the past and the resolutions of the future.

Emphasising the importance of social justice, he stressed that the country envisions an egalitarian India where social justice is not merely a slogan but an integral part of the work culture.

"The wait of decades, from state assemblies to the nation's Parliament, is coming to an end," he said.

Recalling the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in the new Parliament building in 2023, the Prime Minister noted that it was passed unanimously with all parties agreeing that it should be implemented by 2029 in any case.

He remarked that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act must be implemented on time so that women's participation strengthens our democracy, for which a special sitting of Parliament's Budget Session will begin from April 16.

"Our effort and priority is that this work should be accomplished through dialogue, cooperation and participation, which will enhance the dignity of Parliament".

With the three-day special sitting of Parliament on the constitution amendment bill related to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls set to begin on Thursday, a meeting of opposition parties is slated to be held tomorrow at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The opposition parties will discuss their stand on the proposed amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and the government's move on delimitation.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)