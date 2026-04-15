A 50-year-old gym trainer has been arrested in Surat for allegedly stalking a married woman and attempting to extort INR 5 lakh from her husband by threatening to leak private photos. The accused, identified as Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala, was taken into custody by the Special Operations Group (SOG) following a complaint lodged at Pal police station.

Police said the case surfaced nearly a month after authorities warned gym operators about increasing complaints of harassment involving trainers and clients. Amravati Shocker: Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Recording 350 Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Maharashtra.

Gym Trainer Arrested for Blackmail, Extortion of Married Woman’s Husband

According to investigators, the woman first met Trunkwala around seven years ago when she joined a gym in the City Light area. He was employed there as a trainer and allegedly developed a personal relationship with her despite being married. Police allege that the accused later began stalking the woman, frequently visiting areas near her residence and maintaining contact over the years.

The situation escalated about seven months ago when Trunkwala allegedly visited the woman’s home in the Pal area. After being confronted by her husband, he is accused of threatening to release private photos and videos unless he was paid INR 5 lakh. Rajkot Shocker: Doctor Secretly Films Female Colleague, Demands INR 25 Lakh Ransom; Over 3,000 Videos Recovered.

In a separate incident around two to three months ago near a school in Adajan, the accused allegedly intercepted the husband, broke a mirror, and used a shard of glass to threaten him. Police said he forcibly took INR 50,000 during the encounter and demanded the remaining amount.

Following advice from family members and increased awareness efforts by police, the victim approached authorities and filed a complaint. The SOG subsequently launched an investigation and arrested the accused. Officials said they are now examining whether similar complaints exist against Trunkwala and if other victims may have been targeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeep Singh Nakum said earlier complaints had prompted a meeting with gym owners and trainers on March 9, where they were warned against misconduct and urged to maintain professional boundaries. Police reiterated that trainers are expected to uphold a professional role and said strict action would be taken in cases involving harassment, intimidation, or exploitation.

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