New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): A contractual employee of the Finance Ministry has been arrested by Delhi Police and booked under the Officials Secret Act "for espionage activities".

The contractual employee has been identified as Sumit, a data entry operator. The Police said he was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money and for providing classified data to foreign countries.

The espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information related to Finance Ministry was busted by Delhi Police Crime Branch.

During his cursory search, one mobile phone which was being used by him for sharing secret information related to the Ministry of Finance was recovered from his possession.

Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a case vide FIR No. 17/23 on Tuesday under Official Secrets Act. (ANI)

