Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali said she is excited about bringing a complete album for music lovers for the first time and expressed her hope that the viewers will show their admiration for Lagan. Dhvani is known for her songs such as "Humsafar" Acoustic from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, "Veere" from Veere Di Wedding and "Ishtehaar" from the film Welcome To New York.

She also collaborated with Neha Kakkar for the song "Dilbar" and teamed up with Guru Randhawa for "Ishare Tere". While opening up about her album which she considers to be a project which is close to her heart, she said: "The album is very close to my heart, as it is a labour of love. My close people have inspired me to come up with this and it is the first time I am bringing an entire album for my audiences. I hope they show their love and support as always to this special album."