Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Capillary Technologies today announced a strategic alliance to help companies increase customer loyalty, retention and engagement in India. The strategic alliance leverages Deloitte's industry expertise and global networks along with Capillary's AI-powered SaaS platform. Together, they aim to drive digital transformation and data-driven strategies, enabling companies to scale through hyper-personalised programs and interest-based communities. In today's world, loyalty is seen as a long-term relationship with customers, not just a program. Companies are upgrading to meet the changing needs of consumers and build trust in their brand. They are deploying modern, customized solutions to create an omnichannel presence, multiple touchpoints and seamless brand experiences. This will help companies grow sustainably and transform customer engagement strategies. “With technology and innovation driving India's growth trajectory, it is imperative for Indian companies to take steps to build technical capabilities and enable long-term relationships with consumers," said Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India. He added, "We are delighted to announce our alliance with Capillary Technologies and are confident that it will deliver maximum results for our clients, especially in the retail, FMCG, industrial and agri-tech sectors. Through an agile approach, timely execution and delivery of best-in-class next-generation integrated technologies, we aim to revolutionise the customer experience and redesign organizational operations to drive customer engagement. In both India and the APAC region, consumer interest in customer loyalty programs is high. This partnership not only offers exciting prospects for tech transformation, but also paves the way for expanding our potential to other Asian and European markets. We look forward to working together to unlock new opportunities and drive transformation across various industries.” Expressing his enthusiasm about the alliance, Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies stated, "We have been a partner-first organization and are delighted to join forces with Deloitte India to deliver highly advanced loyalty and customer engagement solutions to the market. Together, we aim to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to create a powerful combination of strategy and technology. Our goal is to help businesses unlock the potential of customer loyalty and provide creative value pools that will propel businesses to new heights." Vinay Prabhakar, National Sales and Alliance Leader, Deloitte India, commented, "The continuous change in consumer preferences and digital upheavals are revolutionising businesses across the globe, especially in the marketing, retail and consumer tech sectors. Clearly, tech and digital disruption holds tremendous potential for companies looking to optimize their brand experience by fine-tuning their strategies and integrating omni-channel play. By putting the customer at the center, they can also quickly address their needs, provide efficient solutions, and expand their offerings. Our alliance with Capillary Technologies aims not only to lead businesses into a resilient future, but also to develop new approaches that drive sustainable growth.”

Pooja Sabarwal, Head of Partnerships at Capillary said, "We are very excited to announce our strategic partnership with Deloitte India, a true powerhouse in the consulting and advisory space. With a particular focus on the Retail, FMCG, Industrial, and Agri-tech sectors, this alliance will help form connections and drive exponential growth to match our unique ambitions in today's dynamic world. We will together help organisations solve complex business challenges around customer acquisition and retention through future proof and disruptive loyalty strategies."

