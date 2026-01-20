Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Telangana's forward-looking approach to transforming higher education through skill-based, industry-aligned learning offered by Young India Skills University (YISU) is receiving tremendous response at the World Economic Forum 2026, especially from skill-intensive industries.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mohammed Ashif, President & CEO of Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise, expressed a strong interest in partnering with YISU during a meeting with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation.

Also Read | Know Why Marriyum Aurangzeb’s New Pics From Junaid Safdar’s Wedding Showing ‘Stark Transformation’ Are Going Viral.

The company, with a major presence in the Middle East, primarily provides plant maintenance services in skilled, talent-intensive sectors, including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertiliser, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation.

Telangana CM Reddy said YISU was established to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-led curricula and hands-on practical exposure, the CMO said.

Also Read | 'Act of Great Stupidity': Donald Trump Slams UK Deal To Hand Over Chagos Islands After US President Previously Backed It.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana is building a future-ready talent base through foundational learning, advanced skilling, apprenticeships, mentorship, and entrepreneurship, aligned with our vision for 2047 and the goal to become a USD 3 trillion economy.

He said YISU is the first such University in India to be set up with fully industry-led management.

Responding to this, the company's President & CEO immediately proposed partnering with YISU to meet its need to recruit around 5,000 skilled people per year. "We would like to partner with the Skills University and kickstart training the workforce in all the crafts we require," Ashif said, as per the CMO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)