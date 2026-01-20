Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], January 20 (ANI): Vani Kapoor will make her start this week at the second leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens in Ahmedabad. After missing the season-opener, Vani, who won five times last year while topping the Order of Merit, will feature in the event alongside some of the other leading names.

The field this week includes last week's winner Jasmine Shekar, runner-up Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Heena Kang, Seher Atwal, Vidhatri Urs and the newly minted pro, Saanvi Somu, according to a release.

While Jasmine will seek another title, Ridhima, who came close to winning last week, will look to making amends. Amandeep Drall is trying to gather enough momentum to reclaim the form she needs to get back to the Ladies European Tour.

Saanvi, who has multiple runner-up finishes as an amateur, is seeking her maiden success on the Hero WPG Tour.

The 40-player field also includes seven amateurs, the most experienced being Zara Anand and Mahreen Bhatia, who have shown tremendous potential. Both are likely headed to US College golf later this year.

Mahreen won the 15th and final leg of 2025 in Noida at the Jaypee Wishtown course, beating top star Vani Kapoor on the way. Zara Anand twice came close to winning but finished runner-up at Bangalore Golf Club, Bengaluru and DLF GCC, Gurugram, the release said.

Last week's winner Jasmine goes out in the first pairing, which is a two-ball, while Vani Kapoor plays with Ravjot Dosanjh and Vidhatri Urs. Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari will play in the final group.

Tee Times for Round 1 of the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens, Ahmedabad:

1. 8:30 am: Jasmine Shekar, Gourabi Bhowmick;

2. 8:40 am: Jahanvi Bakshi, Nayanika Sanga;

3. 8:50 am: Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Agrima Manral, Eti Chaudhary;

4. 9:00 am: Riddhima Singh (A), Durga Nittur, Aradhana Manikandan (A);

5. 9:10 am: Anaggha Venkatesh, Yashita Raghav, Janneya A Dasanniee (A);

6. 9:20 am: Ceerat Kang (A), Ananya Garg, Sneha Singh;

7. 9:35 am: Ananya Datar, Ketaki Sood, Mahreen Bhatia (A);

8. 9:45 am: Seher Atwal, Prarthana Khanna, Riya Jadon;

9. 9:55 am: Esther Lobo, Oviya Reddi, Lavanya Jadon;

10. 10:05 am: Shinjini Mukherjee, Karishma Govind, Shweta Mansingh;

11. 10:20 am: Shagun Narain, Zara Anand (A), Saanvi Somu;

12. 10:30 am: Gauri Karhade, Anisha Agarwalla, Lavanya Gupta (A);

13. 10:40 am: Ravjot K Dosanjh, Vidhatri Urs, Vani Kapoor;

14. 10:50 am: Khushi Khanijau, Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall.(ANI)

