New Delhi [India], June 4: The demand for packaging paper and paperboard segment of Paper Industry is poised to grow in double digits in the next decade being an eco-friendly alternative to single use plastic, said Mr Pawan Agarwal, President Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) and MD Naini Papers Ltd. According to industry data, out of a total domestic paper market of 23 million metric tonnes, packaging paper & board has come to account for 15 million metric tonnes growing at 8-9% in the last few years.

"A lot of demand is coming from leading brand owners across FMCG, Pharma and Food & Beverages to switch from single use plastic to paper packaging. However, for widening its usage across segments, effective barrier coating of paper is imperative". He was speaking at a seminar on "Barrier Coating of Paper to Replace Single Use Plastic" being organized by Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association (IPPTA).

The only alternative to single use plastic which is technically feasible and economically viable is paper which combines the properties of versatility besides being environment friendly. Unlike any other product, paper is biodegradable, bio compostable and 100% recyclable, he added.

Global plastic production has reached approximately 500 million metric tons annually. Of these an estimated 240 million metric tons becomes waste, (averaging about 30 kilos per person worldwide) and ends up polluting our environment. Barrier coated papers offer safe, functional and sustainable packaging solutions being biodegradable and recyclable. By investing in such sustainable materials, we can reduce our environmental footprint and pave the way for a circular economy, said Pavan Khaitan, President, IPPTA.

The market for barrier coated papers, (board and packaging included) is projected to reach about $11 billion globally by 2030 and this translates to almost a 5% CAGR growth during this time. Given a country with a large population and aspiring young demography, nearly 10% of this demand for barrier coated packaging will come from India across several sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce, Mr Khaitan added.

"Barrier-coated paper represents a major leap in sustainable packaging. The IPPTA seminar is a platform to collectively explore and embrace technologies that can reduce single-use plastic dependence and strengthen India's circular economy" said S.V.R. Krishnan, Vice President, IPPTA.

Developing cost-effective, high-performance barrier coatings that are also environmentally friendly requires concerted research and development efforts.

Collaboration between industry, research institutes, researchers, experts and policy makers is essential. According to IPPTA Secretary General M. K. Goyal, IPPTA is at the forefront of collaborative effort in the industry by creating a platform for a very useful and informative exchange of knowledge. Over 175 experts from all over the world are participating, which is the first ever for a technical conference in the Paper Industry.

