NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 16: DENSO, a leading global mobility supplier, is excited to announce its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, taking place from January 17th to 22nd, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This platform reflects the growing capabilities and innovations within the Indian automotive sector.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Blackmailed by Close Relative Over Nude Photos, 24-Year-Old Techie Sets Herself on Fire, Dies in Hospital.

DENSO's exhibition is located under the prestigious NASSCOM Pavilion to position itself as a leading Advance Technology provider, at Booth No: H3 B2, Hall 3, 1st Floor, where the company will present its latest Global and India advancements across several key verticals.

This premier event, will bring together top players from the mobility value chain, showcasing groundbreaking innovations in technology. With a focus on sustainable mobility, and high-tech automotive solutions, the expo will feature a diverse array of participants and unveilings from major automakers.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Largest Auto Exposition in India, on January 17, 2025.

DENSO aims to be an inspiring company that creates a brighter future for all people through its commitment to being "Green" and creating "Peace of Mind," highlighting its commitment to promote environmental sustainability and to reduce traffic fatalities, through its latest technologies and solutions tailored for the evolving Indian automotive landscape.

DENSO is featuring the Theme: "Pioneering Next-generation cutting-edge technologies" showcasing its Innovation across Semiconductors to explore the potential of Silicon carbide (Si & SiC), groundbreaking Electrification technologies, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Technology to enhance traffic safety of driver, passenger and pedestrian. DENSO's "Solwer" brand presents a Solutions provider harnessing data-driven technology powered by AI and ML to drive social innovation and expand to a mobility-centered society.

Visit our Special Webpage: NextGen Mobility | What we do | DENSO India Website

Semiconductors - Si & SiC Wafer

DENSO will explore the potential of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors in today's increasingly smart society. SiC technology offers superior efficiency and performance compared to traditional silicon-based devices.

Electrification Technology

DENSO is committed to enhancing EV performance through SiC-based Inverters designed to improve power conversion efficiency and reduce energy losses in electric drivetrains. DENSO's Heat pump technology achieves the EV goals of eco-friendliness & comfort.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Technology

DENSO aims to prevent accidents and enhance safety across society with its innovative ADAS technologies. Key features include GSP3 Global Safety Package, to assist drivers and prevent collisions. MW (Millimeter Wave) Radar & Vision Sensors provide real-time data for vehicle surroundings, enabling features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Market Solutions: "Solwer" Brand for Social Innovation

DENSO's "Solwer" brand focuses on harnessing data-driven technology powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to drive social innovation. This includes platforms like 'KAIZENioT' for factory productivity optimization. 'Vehicle Digital Inspection,' using image recognition and ML for automated vehicle valuation, 'Transport & Warehouse Management,' designed to optimize logistics cost through efficient resource allocation, route planning, and inventory management, 'Mobility Aftermarket SuperApp,' a marketplace connecting car owners with service providers like repair shops, car dealers and car washes, 'Carbon Footprint Management,' that helps organizations measure, track, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while achieving sustainability goals.

On the participation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Mr. Yasuhiro Iida, CEO of DENSO India Region, remarked, "With our participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to driving innovation that enhances safety and sustainability in the mobility sector. Our advanced technologies are not just about keeping pace with the evolving automotive landscape; they are designed to lead the way toward a future where mobility is both efficient and environmentally responsible. With our expertise in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, and data-driven solutions, we can contribute significantly to creating safer roads and reducing carbon footprints. This expo provides an invaluable platform for us to connect with industry stakeholders and showcase how DENSO's innovations can meet the current and future needs of society, fostering collaborations to accelerate Innovations."

With over 75 years global experience - Proud inventor of QR Code technology revolutionized digital transformation and four decades of experience in India since its establishment in 1984 having various India first Technology accolades, DENSO continues to lead the charge in automotive innovation through its extensive manufacturing units and R&D centers tailored to meet local market needs.

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a US$47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 160,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)