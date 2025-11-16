New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir 2025' in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan this week. Apart from officers of the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, the event witnessed participation of representatives as well as Finance Departments of the following States and Union Territory: Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The Chintan Shivir was kickstarted with welcome speech by Additional Secretary (Personnel), Department of Expenditure Parama Sen followed by address by Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, V. Vualnam.

During the first day, deliberations focused on the present status and issues regarding 'Just in Time' flow of funds.

In an interactive session followed by a presentation on the topic, suggestions were obtained from the States/UT on the fund flow mechanism for an in-sync, effective and collaborative approach of the fund flows.

It was followed by a presentation of the Finance Department of the Government of Rajasthan on how its Integrated Financial Management System is working together with the Public Financial Management System and various fund flow mechanisms of the Central Government to achieve 'Just in Time' flow of funds.

In another interactive session, a presentation was made by National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government processes.

Various advantages and challenges on the use of AI in government processes were discussed at length.

Various ways in which AI can be used effectively for decision making and policy formulation in the Government was also discussed. Subsequently, the officials broke away in four Groups for 'Chintan'.

On the second day, deliberations were held with participating States/ UT on design and implementation issues of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) as the tenure of XV Finance Commission Cycle shall be ending in March 2026 and that the XVI Finance Commission Cycle shall be commencing thereafter.

Suggestions/ views of the States/ UT were also obtained in the wake of undergoing appraisal/ approval process of the CSSs ending in March 2026 and requiring continuation beyond the XV FCC.

It was followed by presentations by the four groups on diverse topics for bringing in evolving, unique and state-of-the-art thought processes through 'Chintan', to enhance functioning and outreach of the Government.

The Chintan Shivir 2025 concluded with concluding remarks of the Secretary, Department of Expenditure, followed by vote of thanks. A special thanks was given to the participating States/ UT and the Government of Rajasthan for joining the Department of Expenditure in the Chintan Shivir. (ANI)

