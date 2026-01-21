Designed for the Way You Live: Domicil's Curated Design Edit for 2026

Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: Domicil, the iconic German home furnishings brand from the House of HTL International, presents its latest seating collection--an editorial curation of 10 signature designs that reflect the evolving language of contemporary living. Rooted in the rigor of German engineering and elevated by refined craftsmanship, the collection responds to modern lifestyles where sculptural form, intuitive comfort, and intelligent modularity converge with ease.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Foggy Morning and Partly Cloudy Skies in Delhi on January 26; Check Details.

Designed for global sensibilities yet thoughtfully adapted to Indian homes, the collection highlights Domicil's enduring strengths: precision-engineered mechanisms, generous comfort, timeless aesthetics, and a high degree of personalization across an extensive palette of premium fabrics and luxurious leathers. Each design is conceived to integrate seamlessly into varied living contexts--from compact urban apartments to expansive, multi-functional living spaces--offering flexibility without compromising on elegance.

Cubo

Also Read | Who is the Viral Mask Girl on TikTok? Txunamy Ortiz or Summer.

A study in modern minimalism, Cubo pairs a low architectural silhouette with precision-engineered adjustable backrests that shift seamlessly for personalised support. Subtle pull-in detailing and German no-sag spring technology make Cubo both visually sculpted and enduringly comfortable. Designed for long hours of relaxed lounging, its deep cushioning and adaptable back support invite the body to settle naturally--ideal for unhurried evenings and everyday comfort.

Baskt

Baskt stands apart as Domicil's signature Zero Gravity recliner, aligning the body into a near-weightless posture for therapeutic relaxation. A dual-motor mechanism enables precise adjustability, while the waterfall silhouette, leather basket side cladding, and ergonomic engineering seamlessly merge wellness with sculptural luxury. By evenly distributing body weight, reducing spinal pressure, and improving blood circulation, Baskt delivers a deeply restorative comfort experience.

Bibao

Bibao embodies modular intelligence. With a spectrum of configurations--from compact layouts to expansive lounge compositions--it adapts effortlessly to changing spaces and moods. Curved armrests, triple-layer cushioning, and refined proportions make it equally suited to everyday living and elevated entertaining. Its generously cushioned seating creates a cocooning comfort that feels inviting whether hosting guests or unwinding in quiet moments.

Ardea

Ardea offers tailored sophistication through a high base, generous seating, and a refined low-back profile. Contrast stitching frames its silhouette with quiet precision, while elevated metal legs add architectural lightness. Wide seats and balanced cushioning provide a relaxed, supportive sit--designed to feel indulgent without compromising posture or elegance.

Bailey

Bailey represents performance-driven luxury. Its dual-motor German recliner mechanism allows independent back and leg adjustments, calibrated for ergonomic precision. Thoughtfully integrated features, plush multi-density cushioning, and intuitive detailing transform Bailey into a personal retreat--engineered to ease pressure points and support complete relaxation.

Reinhold

Reinhold reinterprets classic geometry through structured lines softened by loose-back cushions. Engineered with premium spring technology and metal legs, it transitions seamlessly between 3-seater, 2-seater, and daybed-style configurations. Its balanced firmness and supportive cushioning create a reassuring sense of comfort--perfect for everyday use while retaining a refined, timeless appeal.

Duo

Duo introduces a striking visual rhythm through asymmetrical backrest heights and an integrated tray table designed for effortless functionality. Discreet metal accents and a broad material palette allow Duo to blend seamlessly into interiors that favour understated contemporary luxury. Thoughtfully contoured seating offers relaxed support for varied postures, making it equally comfortable for casual lounging and structured seating.

Boomerang

A sculptural centrepiece, Boomerang is defined by sweeping arcs and couture-inspired contours. Expressive yet grounded, the design is enhanced by curated pillows and modular add-ons that allow it to evolve with the living space. Beneath its bold form lies plush multi-density cushioning that delivers a soft, enveloping comfort--inviting you to sink in and stay awhile.

Sirius

Sirius elevates the swivel chair into a refined design statement. Its winged high-back silhouette, meticulous stitching, and smooth rotating base offer both comfort and mobility. The high-back support gently cradles the shoulders and neck, creating an intimate seating experience ideal for reading corners, study nooks, or quiet conversations.

Sundown

Sundown places personalisation at the forefront with multiple size options, modular formats, and an expansive selection of leathers and fabrics. Feather-infused cushioning creates a deeply inviting seating experience, while clean metal legs introduce contemporary structure. Its soft yet supportive feel makes Sundown a natural gathering point--designed for relaxed lounging that retains its shape over time.

The Domicil Design Philosophy

Together, these 10 signature designs represent Domicil's most advanced interpretation of modern living--where furniture must be visually refined, intelligently adaptable, and uncompromising in comfort. From German-engineered mechanism, timeless aesthetics and modular construction to expansive customisation through 75+ premium fabrics and 30+ luxurious leathers options, the collection reflects Domicil's belief that luxury is never static. It is designed with intention, engineered with precision, and personalised to endure.

For more information, visit: - https://domicilindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)