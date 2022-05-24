Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DhiWise, the next-gen visual programming platform today announced a USD 2.5 million seed round by India Quotient and Dholakia Ventures.

Currently in beta, DhiWise automates the development of enterprise-grade applications in low-code or pro-code environments for Android (Kotlin), iOS (Swift), Flutter, Node.js and React apps. DhiWise auto-generates fully functional, human-readable and editable source code that is clean, error-free and helps fast track the application development process.

"DhiWise is building a solution that is desperately needed for developers to be more effective and help accelerate the pace of technological advancement. DhiWise is a niche, high impact, and next-gen solution. It is awe-inspiring to see global thinking and world-class innovation coming from a Tier III town. It is a validation of IQ's fundamental belief that innovation can come from anywhere and we are excited to support such initiatives," said Gagan Goyal, General Partner at India Quotient.

"DhiWise's approach reduces the product development time by 70 per cent without impacting the developer experience, customizability, and code ownership. This unique proposition places the company in a position to scale within the developer community and enterprises of all sizes. The ease of the product & the potential for global surgence is something that we look forward to with our investment in DhiWise" said Dravya Dholakia, CEO at Dholakia Ventures.

"We are humbled and inspired by the trust our marquee investors have shown in us. We understand the pain of the developers through first-hand experience. We want to empower them to do their best work with the least effort and change the world faster," said Vishal Virani, Co-Founder and CEO of DhiWise. The funds so raised will be used in scaling up product and go-to-market functions.

