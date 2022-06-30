Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Disha Vadgama, one of India's coveted fashion designers, has carved a significant niche for herself. Her beautiful collection was recently showcased at a fashion event in Ahmedabad.

The couture line glides between the sea and the sky. She shifted her perspective this year, turning her gaze skywards instead. The collection has lovely wave-like, long vaporous gowns in all the hues of the sky and ocean that are embroidered on sheer, impalpable organza layers.

The garments made with white Swiss cotton look like stylized clouds and the foam created by the waves of the sea. The ombre effect on the garments is like icing on the cake that reflects the different calming shades of blue and lilac, which resemble the hues of the sky and water.

Over the last seven years, her creations have been quite popular due to her excellent sense of style, creative representation, and desire to continuously produce something new. Disha and Brand DV have been pioneers in presenting fusion fashion, making sophisticated, poised, and alluring designs.

One can witness a soulful fusion of Indian aesthetics with modern fashion in her design studio, giving it a quirky spin. Every ensemble created in this studio exudes nobility, opulence, and power with a rich shade of magnificence and creativity that flaunts wisdom, dignity, and grandeur--qualities that characterize the contemporary Indian Woman.

Her designs are praised and adorn by Bhoomi Trivedi, RJ Megha, Neha Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur, Ankita Lokhande, Rashmi Desai, Akriti Kakkar, Nirali Fozdar, Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Ridhi Dogra, Esha Kansara, Shweta Tiwari, Daisy Shah, Dvoleena Bhattacharjee, Jannat Zubair, Nilam Panchal, Divya Agrawal, Payal Rohatgi and many more.

Disha Showcased Her collection on day 3 of the recently concluded Ahmedabad Times fashion week and was an instant eye raiser. Talking about her collection, she says, "In my designs, I strive to offer something new, chic yet contemporary."

