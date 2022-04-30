Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI/PNN): Dr BH Banarji, Senior Consultant, Department of Orthopedics of Sakra World Hospital has created a milestone in arthroscopy by inventing a new form of effective, simple and durable method of knotting, known as the Banarji Knot. This knotting method is a low profile, non-bulky, more secure, double slide locking knot which can be utilized in arthroscopic surgeries. It has been used in more than 250 surgeries till date and has been found to be very effective. The analytical research study on the Banarji's Knot is published in the Journal of Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine in October, 2021.

Banarji Knot, an idea initiated to benefit the patient's surgical outcome, is specifically used for arthroscopic surgeries - knee or shoulder repair, where tendon repair or ligament repair is needed. This knot was aggressively tested by a bio medical testing lab at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and approved by the authorities for surgical procedures and proves to be better than other existing prevalent knots.

Also Read | ICYMI: Emmanuel Macron Pledged to Address Deep Divisions Within France as Results Showed a … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Arthroscopic knot tying is a crucial component for a successful arthroscopic surgery. For an effective knot in the arthroscopic procedures, it is important for a knot to possess the following characteristics such as, ease of application, reproducibility, ability to slide through arthroscopic cannulas, ease of setting the lock, knot profile, and reliable initial security. Banarji knot effectively qualifies all the above characteristics and it is easy to learn, master, and reproduce.

Speaking of the advantages of the Banarji Knot, Dr B H Banarji said, "It is my pleasure to introduce you to Banarji Knot, aneasy, reproducible knot that can be beneficiary for patients undergoing keyhole surgeries of shoulder and knee. This knot was invented and innovated during this pandemic, After an extensive research process, 5-6 knots were brought in form and this knot was finalized. Compared to other knots, Banarji Knot consists of simple procedures that can be learnt and implemented in a very short span. The loop strand passes through two loops once it's tightened and locked at different points, thus making it stronger and increasing its tensile strength. The knot also is designed with a low profile, thereby it doesn't create any bulky knot, which leads to impingement."

Also Read | Knight Riders Partner With MLC To Build World Class Cricket Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dr Banarji B.H is a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon specialised in the field of Shoulder and Upper limb disorders and Arthroscopy & Sports medicine. He is one of the most renowned surgeons in the shoulder & Upper limb sector. He was one of the first surgeons to perform key hole surgeries of Shoulder and Elbow joint in Karnataka and since then, has performed a huge number of keyhole surgeries which includes, Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair, Arthroscopic Bankart repair, Arthroscopic Frozen Shoulder

Release, Arthroscopic Shoulder Decompression, Arthroscopic Nerve Release, Arthroscopic Bone-block Reconstruction and Shoulder replacement Surgeries like Total Shoulder Replacement, Reverse Shoulder Replacement and Total Elbow Replacement.

Sakra World Hospital:

Located at Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sakra World Hospital, a Japanese brand under the leadership of Toyota Tsusho and SECOM is India's first MNC hospital. It is a 350-bed hospital, providing healthcare across all specialties such as Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopaedics, Women and Child Health, Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Renal Sciences, Emergency and Trauma Care. There are 12 integrated modular operation theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies like OR integration solution that features video input recording, saving and displaying from a range of sources like surgical camera, peripheral camera and MIS camera.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)