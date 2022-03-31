New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Domestic natural gas prices will be more than doubled to USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) effective from April 1, 2022, from the current USD 2.90 per mmBtu, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Thursday.

The new price will be effective for the first six months of the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read | Goa Government To Implement Amended Motor Vehicle Act From Midnight, Says Official.

"In accordance with Para 8 of the 'New Domestic Natural Gas Pricing Guidelines, 2014' issued vide Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt of India, F.No. O-22-13/27/2012-ONG-D-V dated 25-10-1014 the price of domestic natural gas for the period 1st April 2022 to 30th September 2022 is $6.10/MMBtu on the Gross Caloric Value (GCV) basis," Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell said in a release.

This will result in an increase in the prices of piped cooking gas, CNG and other energy product. Apart from CNG and piped cooking gas, natural gas is also used to produce electricity and fertilisers.

Also Read | Tripura BJP President Manik Saha Elected To Rajya Sabha.

The prices of the natural gas from deep fields will be increased to USD 9.92 per MMBtu for the April-September 2022 period from the existing price of USD 6.13 per mmBtu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)