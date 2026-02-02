PNN

New Delhi [India], February 2: Surya Loan, one of the known RBI- regulated digital lending NBFCs, has successfully revamped its IT infrastructure with the aim to offer a more secure, faster, and seamless digital lending experience to its customers in India. This comprehensive overhaul is an example to the company's dedication to technology-driven growth, customer trust, and data security in the digital financial landscape.

The infrastructure upgrade also encompasses high-performance backend solutions that are able to handle the maximum user traffic, thus reducing downtime and ensuring smooth app functionality. With the improved system stability and processing capabilities, Surya Loan is now able to handle fast loan verifications, eligibility approvals, and underwriting approvals, thus ensuring fast approval times for customers.

One of the key aspects of the upgrade is the incorporation of advanced security APIs that work towards protecting customer data. The advanced security APIs are capable of monitoring any unusual activity, checking the authenticity of incoming requests, and ensuring that all data transactions are encrypted. The new systems will therefore ensure that Surya Loan is fully compliant with RBI digital lending norms.

Further strengthening its technology backbone, Surya Loan has implemented multi-layer data encryption, a zero-trust access model, and real-time threat monitoring. These features are in addition to the customer experience improvements that include seamless document uploads, automated verifications, push notifications, and real-time in-app loan tracking, providing a faster and seamless experience even during peak times.

On this occasion, the Manish Bansal, Managing Director of Surya Loan said, "This upgrade in the infrastructure is an investment in the trust of our customers. Through this, we are ensuring that our customers not only get faster loan approvals but also the best possible data security. Our aim is to make digital lending safe, reliable, and hassle-free for the salaried class of India."

Founded with the aim of making credit access easier for the working class in India, Surya Loan provides instant personal loans of up to ₹1,00,000 with approval in just 10 minutes. With operations in over 150 cities, the company provides a 100% paperless lending experience to over one million active users.

With its enhanced IT infrastructure and customer-centric strategy, Surya Loan is all set to continue its positioning as a future-ready and technology-driven online lending platform in the fintech industry in India.

