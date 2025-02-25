PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: The D&J Foundation, a CSR initiative by premium fabric brand D&J (Don & Julio), successfully hosted its annual Go Green 2025 initiative at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (Rani Baug, Byculla). The event brought together over 830 students from various schools, including BMC institutions, to celebrate nature and biodiversity.

This impactful event, dedicated to environmental awareness, showcased the rich botanical heritage of Rani Baug's 60-acre garden, home to nearly 3,000 trees and 800+ plant species. Students participated in engaging competitions such as Sketching/Painting, Photography, Quiz, and Poetry/Slogan Recital, fostering creativity and environmental consciousness while deepening their understanding of the importance of preserving nature.

The day-long event kicked off at 10 AM, with students eagerly engaging in activities that highlighted their artistic, intellectual, and literary talents. The scenic environment of Rani Baug provided the perfect backdrop for these competitions, allowing students to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while showcasing their skills.

The success of Go Green 2025 was made possible through the unwavering support of dedicated volunteers from MD College, Parel, and Sasmira College, Worli. Their contributions ensured smooth event execution, enhancing the experience for all participants. In a closing ceremony, winners were recognized with certificates, medals, and prizes that underscored the event's mission to inspire future generations toward sustainability.

As a proud initiative of D&J(Don & Julio), a brand renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship & premium quality the D&J Foundation remains dedicated to promoting environmental stewardship and education. Through initiatives like Go Green, the foundation continues cultivating awareness and responsibility, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for all.

