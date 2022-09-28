New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has unearthed fraudulent telecom setups used to route international calls through the internet illegally to domestic mobile and wireline customers in India, the Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday.

Fraudsters use illegal telecom set-ups to route ISD calls received through the internet (VoIP) illegally to domestic mobile and wireline customers in India. Illegal telecom setups primarily use internet connectivity on one side and connect to domestic mobile and landline network for distribution of call which is not allowed as per regulations, the ministry said in a statement.

Such illegal setups pose a security threat and revenue loss to the Government, it said.

DoT field units in coordination with TSPs and law enforcement agencies were able to unearth operations of 30 such illegal telecom setups in the last four months.

Members of the public are requested to report such illegal establishments to DoT's call centre. The call centre having number 1800110420/1963 has been set up for reporting the cases by public on receiving any international call displaying Indian mobile / landline number, the ministry said. (ANI)

