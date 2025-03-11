(Left to Right) Gursharan Dhanjal, Vice-Chairman of SKOCH Group and Sameer Kochhar, Chairman of SKOCH Group, Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of Muthoot Microfin

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 11: Muthoot Microfin, a leading microfinance institution committed to empowering women entrepreneurs, has achieved a remarkable double victory at the SKOCH Awards 2025, securing two prestigious Gold Awards. The accolades were presented to Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of Muthoot Microfin, by Sameer Kochhar, Chairman of SKOCH Group, and Gursharan Dhanjal, Vice-Chairman of SKOCH Group, at a distinguished ceremony in New Delhi.

The company was recognized for its excellence in digital financial inclusion and insurance solutions, winning:

- Corporate Excellence - "Best Customer Application on Digital Financial Inclusion" for its groundbreaking Mahila Mitra initiative. With 1.73 million downloads and an impressive 4.2-star rating, Mahila Mitra has transformed how women in rural India access financial services, making digital transactions seamless and secure.

- BFSI Award - "Best Insurance Scheme" for its Griha Raksha Insurance Scheme, which has provided coverage to 2.66 million beneficiaries, reinforcing Muthoot Microfin's commitment to financial security and social empowerment.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin, said, "These awards are a testament to our relentless efforts in bridging the financial inclusion gap for women in rural India. Mahila Mitra and Griha Raksha have been instrumental in empowering millions with accessible digital financial solutions and insurance coverage. We remain committed to driving impactful initiatives that transform lives and foster financial independence."

With women at the heart of its mission, Muthoot Microfin is not just providing financial services-it is building a stronger India. By enabling 34.2 lakh women-led households, the company is positively impacting the lives of 1.4 crore Indians, driving meaningful change at the grassroots level.

The recognition at SKOCH Awards 2025 underscores Muthoot Microfin's commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and social impact, further strengthening its position as a leader in the microfinance industry.

Muthoot Microfin Ltd. is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue) and is one of the leading listed MFIs in India. It has inherited values, principles of integrity, collaboration, and excellence to take forward the legacy of 138+ years. The microfinance operations of the Company are designed to promote entrepreneurship among women and inclusive growth. It provides financial assistance through micro loans such as income generating loans to women engaged in small businesses. It is involved in delivering financial services to masses including underprivileged and disadvantaged people, living in the rural sectors of the Indian society at affordable terms, in quick turnaround time and with hassle-free processing is the aim of our financial inclusion drive. As on 31st December 2024, the Company has 3.42 million active customers served through 1,651 branches spread across 20 states and 379 districts with a Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) of 12,404.9 Cr. It is also part of S&P BSE Financial Services Index.

