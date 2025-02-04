VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Haldiram's, India's most beloved name in traditional and contemporary Indian snacks and sweets, has announced exciting new developments as part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating rich culinary traditions and delighting customers with authentic flavours. Building on its legacy of excellence, Haldiram's is set to introduce a range of innovative products that blend heritage with modern taste preferences, ensuring an unparalleled gastronomic experience.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

Haldiram's venture into new culinary creations is marked by the introduction of an exquisite range of premium sweets, namkeens, and ready-to-eat meals, crafted with the finest ingredients and time-honoured recipes. The brand remains dedicated to quality, taste, and innovation, offering a delightful fusion of tradition and contemporary appeal. With an emphasis on authentic flavours, premium quality, and diverse offerings, Haldiram's continues to set new benchmarks in the food industry. The introduction of these new products aligns seamlessly with Haldiram's association with DPIFF 2025, enhancing the celebratory experience with its delectable offerings.

Haldiram's vision for the future revolves around preserving India's culinary heritage while embracing modern advancements in food technology. With a diverse portfolio that caters to every occasion, from festive celebrations to everyday indulgences, Haldiram's remains dedicated to delivering exceptional taste and quality. Their recent expansions and innovations underscore the brand's broader mission of bringing people together through the joy of great food.

Also Read | Al-Hilal vs Persepolis Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, shared his thoughts on the upcoming ceremony, emphasizing Haldiram's role as the co-powered by partner: "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival stands as a testament to the union of tradition and innovation. With Haldiram's as our esteemed co-powered partner for DPIFF 2025, we are delighted to showcase how India's rich culinary heritage exquisitely complements the world of cinema. Haldiram's steadfast commitment to both authenticity and innovation resonates perfectly with our mission -- to not only honour the pinnacle of cinematic excellence but also to celebrate the profound cultural legacy that is the cornerstone of our nation."

The annual award ceremony has highlighted over 15 venerated states of India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka amongst several others, showcasing their unique contributions alongside the Incredible India campaign and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. This celebration emphasizes the diverse cultural and historical richness of these states, reflecting the nation's broad heritage and achievements. The occasion is a night of opulence and festivity, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the country and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces the land.

The grand gala of the 2024 edition was full of memorable moments as the occasion was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others. It was a glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, Ustad Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 exalts the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema,' with a focus on celebrating and promoting the four venerated states of India: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. Each state will be showcased for its unique cultural heritage, tourism offerings, and contributions to the nation's vibrant identity. The ceremony will be a grand reflection of India's cultural diversity, rich heritage, and global influence, highlighting world-renowned Indian cuisine, traditional folk dances, soul-stirring folk music, exquisite handlooms, and the timeless beauty of Swadeshi. This celebration promises to encapsulate the essence of India's multifaceted cultural legacy on a truly global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)