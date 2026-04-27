Dr. Basant Goel Honoured at Two Prestigious International Events in New Delhi for His Exceptional Contribution to Humanity and Healthcare

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 27: A moment of immense pride and recognition for India's healthcare and social service sector was witnessed as Dr. Basant Goel, CEO and Founder of Goel Medicos, was honoured at two distinguished international events held on separate dates in New Delhi. Known globally for his philanthropic leadership, Dr. Goel was recognized for his outstanding contributions to healthcare, blood donation awareness, social welfare, and nation-building initiatives.

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Honoured as Special Guest and Guest of Honour at Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026On April 25, 2026, a grand ceremony titled "Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026" was held at Bharat Mandapam, Auditorium-2, New Delhi. The event brought together eminent dignitaries, diplomats, industrial leaders, and social reformers from India and abroad to celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society.

Dr. Basant Goel was felicitated as a Special Guest and Guest of Honour for his exceptional service to humanity. He was also acknowledged with prestigious titles including World-Renowned Philanthropist, Blood Man of India, Medicine Man of India, and leadership of one of the world's most respected pharmacy-driven healthcare initiatives through Goel Medicos.

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The honour was presented by acclaimed actress and Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and presented the official certificate of recognition.

In his address, Dr. Goel emphasized the importance of patriotism, unity, and service to the nation. He stated that "Country First" must be the guiding principle of every citizen and urged youth to stay away from divisive thinking and focus on nation-building. He also highlighted the significance of cow protection, cultural values, and social harmony, while advocating for "Cow Therapy" as a means of mental well-being and positivity.

He further expressed concern over rising cybercrime and substance abuse among youth and called for collective social responsibility to address these challenges. Dr. Goel reiterated that true development of India by 2047 will only be possible when every citizen contributes selflessly with a "nation-first" mindset.

Global Recognition at WOW Talk, New Delhi

In another prestigious recognition, on April 24, 2026, Dr. Basant Goel was honoured at the WOW Talk event held at Hotel Jaypee Siddharth, New Delhi. The event witnessed the presence of international ambassadors, diplomats, and distinguished global personalities.

Dr. Goel was felicitated on stage for his remarkable humanitarian contributions and was widely acknowledged for his global identity as the "Blood Man of India" and "Medicine Man of India." His work in healthcare, blood donation drives, social service, and cow welfare has earned him recognition across more than 50 countries.

As a Star Guest and Chief Speaker, Dr. Goel addressed the audience on topics of healthcare, humanity, Sanatan values, and global unity. His presence at the event was widely appreciated as a symbol of India's growing influence in global humanitarian leadership.

A Legacy of Global Humanitarian Leadership

Dr. Basant Goel has represented India in over 50 countries as a Special Guest of Honour, promoting healthcare awareness and humanitarian service at an international level. Through Goel Medicos, he continues to lead impactful initiatives in medicine distribution, blood donation awareness, healthcare accessibility, and social upliftment.

His philosophy, "Human Service is the Highest Service," continues to inspire thousands across the world.

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