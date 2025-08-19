PNN

New Delhi [India], August 19: Social activist Dr. Binu Varghese has been honoured with the 'Nelson Mandela Global Brilliance Award - 2025', held on 17th August at the Essentia Luxury Hotel, Indore.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Lt. Gen. (Retd.) B. S. Sisodiya (Director General, Ordnance Services), along with Guests of Honour Air Marshal Shri Shashiker Choudhary, Padma Shri Satendra Singh Lohiya (International Para Swimmer), and Mr. Mir Ranjan Negi (Former Goalkeeper of the Indian Men's National Field Hockey Team).

A total of 50 distinguished individuals from across India were recognised for their outstanding contributions in various fields, including Aghori Dr. Narender Muni Ji Maharaj, Bharat Bhushan Dr. Amal Dev (Parapsychologist & Journalist, Kerala), and Dr. Capt. Rajiv Mazumder (Shipping & Maritime).

In addition, Dr. Binu Varghese was also felicitated with a Certificate of Appreciation at the 1st Crime Conference organised by Hon'ble CP Niket Kaushik Sir, Commissioner of Police, MBVV. This recognition was awarded for his pivotal role in rescuing a 12-year-old minor Bangladeshi girl from a prostitution racket, which led to the arrest of total 16 pimps including 9 Bangladeshi nationals by the Crime Branch MBVV and Naigaon Police.

