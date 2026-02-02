Mumbai, January 30: Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, with the flagship tipped to receive some of the most significant refinements seen in the Ultra lineup in recent years. Rather than a radical redesign, the company appears to be prioritising functional upgrades across display technology, charging, camera performance, and build quality.

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a new 10-bit M14 privacy display, designed to improve viewing angles while preventing on-screen content from being visible to anyone other than the user. The panel is also expected to feature improved anti-reflective (AR) coating, enhancing outdoor visibility and reducing glare. Samsung is reportedly opting for a slimmer aluminium body this generation, measuring just 7.8mm in thickness, alongside a new purple colour option to refresh the Ultra’s visual identity.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Changes and Upgrades

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering improved efficiency and sustained performance for demanding tasks. Charging speeds are also set for an upgrade, with support for 60W wired fast charging and Qi2 wireless charging, addressing one of the long-standing limitations of previous Ultra models.

On the camera front, Samsung is expected to retain its 200MP HP2 primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, while refining its telephoto setup. Reports point to a 12MP 3x telephoto camera, alongside software enhancements including a new 24MP shooting mode designed to balance detail and file size. These changes aim to deliver improved low-light performance and sharper images across focal lengths.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a large Dynamic AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate technology, enhanced by the new M14 panel and advanced privacy filtering. The smartphone is likely to be paired with high-speed memory and storage configurations, run the latest version of One UI based on Android 16, and include Samsung’s S Pen with expanded productivity and AI-driven features. Improved thermal management is also anticipated to support longer gaming and multitasking sessions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung is expected to position the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the top of its portfolio in India, with pricing likely to reflect its premium hardware upgrades. The flagship is anticipated to launch in multiple configurations, with availability beginning shortly after the global unveiling. Final pricing and storage variants are expected to be confirmed closer to launch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

