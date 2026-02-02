Los Angeles (US), February 2 (ANI): Rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award 2026. The singer paid tribute to the "hip hop" in his acceptance speech at the prestigious award ceremony.

At the 68th Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar bagged the Best Rap Album for his performance in GNX.

During his acceptance speech, the rapper paid tribute to Hip Hop, saying that the art skill of Hip Hop is ever-present.

"It is hip-hop as usual, man. I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here. Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y'all. God is to glory. Love y'all," said Kendrick Lamar in his acceptance speech as quoted by Variety.

With this, Kendrick Lamar now holds the title of the most awarded rapper at the Grammys, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Luther' rapper shattered the record previously set by Jay-Z at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The 'Empire State of Mind' rapper has 25, Lamar now has 26 Grammys under his belt but the night is still young, as per the outlet.

During the non-televised Grammys premiere ceremony, Lamar won three awards, including rap performance (for 'Chains & Whips,' which he was a featured artist on); melodic rap performance (for "Luther" with SZA); and rap song ('tv off'. During the main 2026 Grammys telecast, his first win came in the rap album category, tied to his 2024 record GNX, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, is currently broadcasting from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Bruno Mars, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The show will feature performances from other major names, including Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as an 'In Memoriam' tribute to influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack.

Mars, who is also nominated for three awards this year, has secured nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with the Blackpink member.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. Other Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Tyler, the Creator and more.

The Grammys 2026 are being broadcast live on CBS and are also streaming on Paramount+. (ANI)

