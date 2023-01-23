New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): The Department of Health & Family Welfare of the Central Government has notified Dr Chandresh Shukla as a member of the Dental Council of India. He got a huge victory in the Dental Council of India elections organized by the Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council. On Monday, 16, January 2023, the election results notified by the Government of India.

The Dental Council of India sets the standards of dental-related colleges across the country and the members of all the states lead their states in this council. At present, there are about 60 dentists in the country who are members of this council. Along with this, preparations are also being made by the Central Government to form the National Dental Commission, but at present, this bill has not been passed by the Parliament. Till the new bill is not passed by the Parliament, the system of the Dental Council of India will remain in force.

Sharing his excitement, Dr Chandresh Shukla said, "I feel extremely happy and honored to be a part of the Dental Council of India. As a member of this council and a true citizen of India, I will dedicatedly work towards the welfare of the people and dental fraternity. I will ensure that all the facilities in the dental sector from educational institutions to hospitals are working with rules and regulations. Rural dental health will be the main focus as there is less number of dental practitioners in villages and due to the lack of awareness, oral cancer incidences are also very high in rural areas. I thank all the dental fraternities of Madhya Pradesh state for trusting me and giving me their valuable votes and making me their representative in the Dental Council of India. "

In addition to working as a Professor at a Dental University in Bhopal, Dr Chandresh Shukla also owns and operates a dental practice there. Additionally, he serves as the National President of the Indian Dental Surgeons Association (DSAI). His years of experience and new position on the council will aid him in his efforts to promote public welfare.

