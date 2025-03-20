VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists (IAGE) witnessed a landmark moment as Dr. Kalyan Barmade was officially installed as the President for the 2025-2026 term during the Annual IAGE AAGL 2025 Conference, held at JW Marriott, Pune, from March 14 to 16, 2025. The prestigious event brought together thousands of gynecologists and laparoscopic surgeons from across India and beyond, fostering an atmosphere of learning, innovation, and collaboration.

The installation ceremony, graced by eminent national and international faculty, marked a significant milestone in the association's journey of advancing minimally invasive gynecological surgery in India. Dr. Barmade, a distinguished expert in gynecological endoscopy, emphasized his vision for the future of IAGE, focusing on skill development, research, and global collaborations.

"It is an honor to lead an esteemed association like IAGE," said Dr. Barmade during his acceptance speech. "As we move forward, my goal is to enhance the learning curve of our members through cutting-edge training programs, live surgeries, and fostering strong international ties with renowned global organizations like AAGL."

Newly Appointed IAGE Managing Committee

Alongside Dr. Barmade, the newly appointed IAGE Managing Committee includes:

* President: Dr. Kalyan Barmade* General Secretary: Dr. Sujal Munshi* Vice President: Dr. Sudha Tandon* Joint Secretary: Dr. Vidya Bhat* Treasurer: Dr. Sejal Naik* Immediate Past President: Dr. Atul Gantra* FOGS President: Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar (Past President, instrumental in launching transformative projects like the Eagle Project, which aims at elevating gynecological endoscopy training in India.)* Conference Lead: Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar (Spearheaded groundbreaking surgical innovations and hands-on training at Galaxy Hospital, making it a center of excellence for minimally invasive surgery.)* Scientific Lead: Dr. Ashish Kale (Organizing Secretary of this unique conference, instrumental in bringing together about 250 national and 18 international faculty members for their contributions. The scientific program crafted by him met international standards and was highly appreciated by all delegates.)

Committee Members:

* Dr. Soumil Trivedi* Dr. Subhash Mallya* Dr. Priya Bhave* Dr. Priya Lakshmanan* Dr. Niteen Ghorpade* Dr. Hrishikesh Pandit* Dr. Damodar Rao* Dr. Amit Tajane* Dr. Ashwath Kumar* Dr. Mohil Patel* Dr. Rohan Krishnakumar* Dr. Deven Jogal* Dr. Mala Raj* Dr. George Paul* Dr. Farendra Bharadwaj* Dr. Gaurav Desai

Co-Opted Members:

* Dr. Mukta Agarwal* Dr. Nisha Kapoor* Dr. Aashish Kale (Led live operative sessions for 40 IVF cases and fertility-enhancing surgeries while coordinating 18 international faculty members from various countries.)

IAGE Hysteroscopy Masterclass & Go Green Initiative

A major highlight of the conference was the IAGE Hysteroscopy Masterclass, launched with 750 delegates, marking a new era in hysteroscopic training. Recognizing hysteroscopy as an essential tool in modern gynecology, the IAGE Academy of Hysteroscopy was officially launched, reinforcing its role as the 'stethoscope' for gynecologists and strengthening endoscopic education in India.

In a commitment to sustainability, IAGE introduced the Go Green Initiative, pledging to plant 10,000 trees between June 10-30, 2025, reinforcing the association's dedication to environmental responsibility alongside medical excellence.

A Conference of Excellence and Innovation

The IAGE AAGL 2025 Conference was an exceptional academic and surgical extravaganza, featuring hands-on workshops, live surgical demonstrations, and interactive panel discussions. Leading global experts conducted advanced training sessions, offering attendees a first-hand experience of the latest innovations in gynecological endoscopy.

Key topics included:

* Hysteroscopy advancements* Robotic-assisted surgeries* Novel approaches to managing complex gynecological conditions

Dr. Barmade's installation was attended by key figures in the medical fraternity, including past IAGE presidents, senior laparoscopic surgeons, and pioneers in gynecological endoscopy. The ceremony was followed by a panel discussion on the evolving role of minimally invasive surgery in women's healthcare, underscoring IAGE's commitment to innovation and excellence.

The Organizing Committee, in their welcome message, reiterated the importance of the event in bridging the gap between academia and clinical practice. "Our goal is to create an environment where learning, innovation, and collaboration thrive," noted the committee. "The insights and expertise shared during this conference will undoubtedly shape the future of gynecological endoscopy in India."

With the successful conclusion of IAGE AAGL 2025, the gynecological community eagerly anticipates the advancements and initiatives that Dr. Barmade will bring to the association during his tenure. His leadership is expected to further strengthen India's position as a hub for world-class endoscopic training and surgical excellence.

For more information on IAGE and its activities, visit www.iageonline.com.

