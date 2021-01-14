New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PRSpot): A renowned biohacker and noted wellness crusader, Dr Sajeev Nair has marked his presence in the health fraternity with his recent Personalised Lifestyle Management startup called Vieroots. Vieroots provides world-class research-based products and services for people who aspire to live healthy and productive lives, with specific focus on productive ageing.

Based in Bengaluru, Dr Sajeev Nair has launched a unique artificial intelligence and smartphone-based concept of "Personalized Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications (EPLIMO)" which is the first-ever initiative in India so far. The concept promises to radically transform health management along with empowering people with much insight.

Taking into consideration the need and demand for a healthy and productive future, Suniel Shetty has personally invested in the brand and has not disclosed the amount. This investment is the latest one in a series of investments that include FTC - India's first online talent and casting platform, the fitness app - FITTR which raised USD 2 million from Sequoia Capital in pre-series. Giving impetus to the brand, Shetty said, "I could relate to the company's core values and innovative thought process in the wellness category, which led to the decision to invest in this Start-Up."

The highly "Personalized Lifestyle Modification (EPLIMO)" provides personalised diet plans, customised fitness plans and individualised medicine for the users. Vieroots has certified "Lifestyle Coaches", who coach the clients for a period of time to execute the required "Lifestyle Modifications". Through this, Nair is providing career opportunities to lots of life science graduates and creating employment opportunities.

Epigenetic lifestyle modification is a three-step method, which includes "V-genome test", Vieroots App - EPLIMO, and a detailed personalized lifestyle modification plan. Through this process the user gets every possible information on all the ailments to which one could be susceptible on account of the genetic predispositions. This valuable and authentic information helps a person to modify the lifestyle to avert possible health risks.

This story is provided by PRSpot. ANI will not be responsible in anyway for the content of this article. (ANI/PRSpot)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)