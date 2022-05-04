New Delhi (India), May 4 (ANI/PNN): Inaugural Ceremony of Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Services for Shri Kedarnath ji Yatra, Shri Tungnath Ji Yatra, Sh. Madhyamaheshwar Ji Yatra & Sh. Hemkund Sahib ji Yatra 2022 was organised.

Chief Guest Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Uttrakhand, Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, Medical Director, Six Sigma & Dr Sameer Bhati, Founder & Director, Star Wellness & Care Foundation graced the occasion.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Father Booked for Negligence After 5-Year-Old Son Dies in Bike Accident Near Panvel.

The Chief Guest said that "Continuous efforts are being made for the safety of the devotees during the Char Dham yatra. Many social organizations are also coming forward and providing health services. We are ensuring that Char Dham Yatra will be safe and comfortable for people. They should remain healthy throughout the yatra. Teams of doctors and nurses from social organisations will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state".

Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Wellness & Care Foundation said that, "People come to seek the blessings of the Almighty on this Yatra. We are obliged to get this opportunity & serve these Yatris with our Diagnostic Services. Our fully equipped Mobile Vans will be ready to provide Portable Digital X-Ray Facility to the Devotees at no cost." Talking about the Preventive Care, Dr Bhati said, "Star Foundation is always there to work on Preventive Care Campaign & I am deeply grateful to have this opportunity in serving the Pilgrims & taking care of their Health so that they can enjoy this auspicious Yatra."

Also Read | Jana Gana Mana Ending Explained: Decoding How Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu's Film Will Spill Into a Sequel/Prequel (SPOILER ALERT).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)