Business News | Dr. SK Gupta, Meniscus Man of India, Awarded FAANA, Sets Global Arthroscopy Benchmark

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5: In a landmark achievement for Indian orthopaedics and sports medicine, Dr. SK Gupta, The Knee and Shoulder Surgeon, practicing at Apollo Sage Hospital, Bhopal, has been conferred the prestigious FAANA (Fellow of Arthroscopy Association of North America). This distinguished recognition places him among the world's leading arthroscopic surgeons and marks a historic first, as he becomes the first Indian arthroscopy surgeon to receive this honour.

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The Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) is one of the most respected global bodies in the field of minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery. The FAANA designation is awarded only to surgeons who demonstrate exceptional expertise, clinical excellence, academic contribution, and leadership in arthroscopy. This achievement not only highlights Dr. Gupta's individual excellence but also elevates India's position in the global sports medicine landscape.

Dr. Gupta is widely and fondly known among peers as the "Meniscus Man of India", a title that reflects his unmatched expertise in knee meniscus preservation and reconstruction surgery. At a time when meniscus injuries were often treated with removal, Dr. Gupta has been a strong advocate of meniscus-saving procedures, emphasizing long-term joint preservation and prevention of early osteoarthritis. His work has significantly influenced treatment protocols and outcomes for athletes and non-athletes alike. He is very popular amongst the patients for his work too, visible in huge number of positive reviews by them. https://maps.app.goo.gl/3FqjbJE7D3ujUFQe9

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With years of dedicated clinical practice, Dr. Gupta has built a reputation for handling complex knee and shoulder injuries using advanced arthroscopic techniques. His areas of expertise include ACL reconstruction, meniscus repair and transplantation, cartilage restoration procedures, and shoulder arthroscopy for rotator cuff and instability conditions. His patient-centric approach, combined with precision-driven surgical skills, has resulted in consistently successful outcomes and faster rehabilitation for patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gupta stated, "Receiving the FAANA recognition is a deeply humbling moment. It represents not just personal achievement, but the growing capabilities of Indian orthopaedic surgery on the global stage. My focus has always been on preserving joint function, especially the meniscus, which plays a critical role in knee health."

At Apollo Sage Hospital, Bhopal, Dr. Gupta leads a state-of-the-art sports injury and arthroscopy program that attracts patients from across India and international locations, including the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. His commitment to adopting global best practices, along with continuous innovation, has positioned the center as a hub for advanced minimally invasive orthopaedic care. Click here to book an appointmet with Dr. SK Gupta.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Gupta is actively involved in teaching, training, and mentoring young orthopaedic surgeons. He has conducted numerous workshops, delivered lectures at national and international conferences, and contributed to the advancement of arthroscopic education in India. His work continues to inspire the next generation of surgeons to adopt evidence-based and preservation-focused approaches.

This recognition as FAANA further strengthens Dr. Gupta's standing as a global leader in arthroscopy and reinforces his mission to bring world-class orthopaedic care to India. As the Meniscus Man of India, he continues to push boundaries in knee preservation surgery, ensuring that patients receive not only treatment, but long-term joint health and improved quality of life.

About Dr. SK Gupta

Dr. SK Gupta is a leading knee and shoulder surgeon based in Bhopal, India, known for his specialization in arthroscopic surgery and sports injury management. https://drskguptaligamentsurgeonindia.com/ With a strong focus on meniscus preservation and advanced minimally invasive techniques, he is recognized nationally and internationally for his clinical excellence and innovation in orthopaedics.

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