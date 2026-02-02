PNN

New Delhi [India], February 2: The online survey industry is experiencing an unprecedented transformation. As the Indian market explodes with over 700 million connected users, local businesses are seeking solutions capable of generating relevant surveys without mobilizing entire teams. This is precisely what Drag'n Survey offers, a French platform tackling the Asian giant with a formidable weapon: a multimodal artificial intelligence agent that promises to reduce survey creation time by a factor of ten.

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani Apologises After His 'Saali Mard Jaat' Video From Italy Trip Goes Viral; Know What Happened.

An AI Agent That Builds Your Surveys from A to Z

The major innovation lies in the agent's ability to automatically generate complete surveys from a simple text description. Indian users can now explain their needs in natural language, and the AI structures the survey by selecting appropriate question types, formulating statements, and even suggesting response scales adapted to the local cultural context. This multimodal technology also analyzes existing documents to extract relevant questions.

Also Read | Donald Trump Slams Grammys 2026 Host Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Remark.

The Indian Market Research Market Faces Its Limitations

Indian companies currently spend millions of rupees outsourcing their online surveys to specialized agencies or mobilizing considerable internal resources. SMEs, particularly numerous in the services and e-commerce sectors, often find themselves blocked by the cost and technical complexity of existing solutions. The average time to design a qualitative study frequently exceeds five working days, a timeline incompatible with the velocity of the Indian market.

This situation hinders innovation and slows strategic decision-making. Startups in Bangalore or Mumbai need immediate customer feedback to iterate rapidly on their products, but traditional tools impose tedious learning curves and require survey methodology skills that few possess.

Instant Analysis That Changes the Game

Beyond creation, Drag'n Survey's AI agent revolutionizes results exploitation. It automatically analyzes responses to identify trends, generate relevant charts, and produce actionable recommendations in English. This analytical capability proves particularly well-suited to the Indian business market, where English remains the dominant professional language, facilitating insight sharing among international teams and enabling immediate understanding of results by all decision-makers.

Pricing Adapted to the Local Economy

Drag'n Survey offers a pricing structure calculated for Indian purchasing power, with plans starting at just a few dollars per month. This accessibility contrasts with American platforms that impose subscriptions often prohibitive for mid-sized organizations. The platform allows unlimited online surveys depending on the plan, eliminating usage-based billing that penalizes companies conducting numerous studies.

How the AI Truly Understands Your Needs

The conversational agent asks clarifying questions when a request lacks precision, ensuring the final survey corresponds exactly to business objectives. It suggests wording improvements to avoid response bias and automatically adjusts survey length based on the target completion rate. This contextual intelligence radically differentiates Drag'n Survey from basic generators that produce generic templates without deep project understanding.

Indian companies thus have a virtual assistant capable of transforming a vague idea into a scientifically valid measurement instrument, all in just a few minutes instead of several days previously. The platform integrates with collaboration tools already used locally, enabling rapid deployment without disrupting established work habits.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)