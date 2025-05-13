VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: TSL Foundation successfully hosted the First Annual Convention of Parties (CoP) of the India Road Safety Alliance (IRSA) at Le Meridien, New Delhi, bringing together key stakeholders to address India's road safety challenges. The convention aimed at strengthening policy frameworks, fostering multi-sectoral collaboration, and drive innovative solutions to reduce fatalities on the road in alignment with global safety standards and India's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This event was graced by several esteemed dignitaries from India, including Shri Ajay Tamta, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Shri Shripad Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Shri Yogender Chandoliya, Hon'ble Member of Parliament; Shri Nitin Agrawal, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Excise Ministry; Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister, Ministry of External Affairs; Smt. Vimala R., Senior Official; along with other senior government officials, policymakers, corporate and civil society representatives, and academic experts.

Shri Ajay Tamta, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, stressed the importance of advanced infrastructure and technology-driven policy reforms:

"Our approach to road safety must evolve beyond traditional awareness campaigns. Embracing smart technologies and enhancing infrastructure design will be pivotal in reducing road fatalities and ensuring a safer transportation ecosystem."

Shri Shripad Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, emphasized the synergy between road safety and sustainable energy solutions, stating:

"Road safety and clean energy are inherently interconnected. The adoption of green technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and solar-powered smart traffic systems, not only enhances transportation safety but also contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions. It is imperative to prioritize sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions in road safety initiatives. In this regard, the efforts of IRSA and TSL Foundation are highly commendable, as they represent a significant step toward integrating modern technology and sustainability into road safety frameworks."

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister, Ministry of External Affairs, underscored the importance of community engagement in road safety, stating:"Road safety goes beyond infrastructure and laws--it requires active community participation. Engaging local communities, civil society, and youth can turn it into a mass movement. Recognizing it as a shared responsibility is key to safer roads. I commend TSL Foundation and IRSA for leading this initiative and am confident it will drive impactful policies and interventions."

Shri Yogender Chandoliya, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, North West Delhi, emphasized the critical role of grassroots engagement:"Local communities and civic organizations must be at the heart of our road safety initiatives. Their active involvement is essential to drive lasting behavioral change and cultivate a culture of safety that benefits every generation."

Shri Nitin Agrawal, Hon'ble Minister of State, Excise and Prohibition Department, participated in the event virtually and stated:

"Road safety is a serious social and public health concern requiring collective action. The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing safety through awareness campaigns, strict anti-drunk driving measures, ambulance network expansion, and legal protection for Good Samaritans. I commend IRSA for uniting stakeholders to strengthen road safety efforts."

Vimala R, Resident Commissioner & Secretary, GoM, Maharashtra Sada, New Delhi, highlighted the importance of research and data-driven policymaking: "Accurate data collection and analysis are crucial to devising targeted road safety interventions. Academic institutions and research bodies must play a pivotal role in shaping policies."

Shri Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL, emphasized the vision behind establishing IRSA and the CoP as a collaborative platform: "The First Annual CoP of IRSA was conceived to unite key stakeholders in road safety, fostering dialogue and partnerships that drive impactful change. By creating a dedicated platform for collaboration, we aim to build a sustainable ecosystem for policy innovation and implementation."

Shri Adesh Gupta, Director Advisory Board, TSL, highlighted the long-term goal of the initiative: "IRSA and the CoP were envisioned to bridge gaps between policy, industry, and grassroots efforts in road safety. This platform is not just about discussions but about forging sustainable and scalable interventions that lead to real, measurable impact on the ground."

The convention featured four expert-led panel discussions, bringing together policymakers, corporate leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to address key road safety challenges. Discussions focused on adopting a Safe Systems Approach to reduce fatalities, fostering cross-sector collaborations to drive impactful interventions, leveraging technologies for smarter traffic management, and exploring behavioral insights to influence driver compliance. These sessions provided a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder perspective on strengthening road safety frameworks in India.

The First Annual CoP of IRSA represented a landmark step in transforming India's road safety landscape. By bringing together decision-makers, innovators, and community leaders, this convention aimed to catalyze meaningful policy action and create safer roads for all.

