The 28-year-old lethal England national wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt, who rocked the stage in IPL 2024 with champions Kolkata Knight Riders, coming in as a replacement for as a replacement for Jason Roy, and scoring 435 runs in 12 innings was brought for a whopping 11.50 crores INR by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a lot of hopes. Phil Salt truly stood up to the high hopes RCB had on him, scoring 239 runs in just nine innings in Indian Premier League 2025 before IPL 2025 took a sudden halt, following the rising India Pakistan tensions. Phil Salt Smashes Ex-KKR Teammate Mitchell Starc For 30 Runs in One Over During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

After being suspended following the sudden pause during Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match on May 8, the cash-rich tournament is again set to resume. IPL 2025 has been officially set to resume on May 17, with the first match post-resumption being the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But sudden problems have started to arise already, with many overseas players not turning available, as international commitments are set to clash. RCB are speculated to be one of the worst-hit states by the unavailability of overseas players, as several players of the side might have international commitments. Making sure that Phil Salt is available for RCB for the remainder of IPL 2025 will be crucial for them.

Will Phil Salt Be Available For RCB In Remaining IPL 2025 Matches?

Phil Salt is an integral part of the England cricket team, who will play a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I series against West Indies. However, Phil Salt has not been selected in the ENG vs WI ODI Series 2025, which clashes with the remainder of IPL 2025, so the top-order wicket-keeper batter will be available to play for RCB in the remainder of IPL 2025. England Announces White-Ball Squads For ODI and T20I Series Against West Indies; Harry Brook to Lead, Phil Salt Dropped From 50-Over Format.

With 239 runs in nine innings, comprising two half-centuries, an average of 26.55 and a lethal strike-rate of 168.30, Phil Salt is extremely vital for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He gives the side a perfect start, something which should be utilized to the fullest in the remaining three IPL 2025 league phase matches so that RCB enters the qualifier 1 without any hassle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).