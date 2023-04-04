New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/GPRC): The Great Place to Work® Institute (India) has acknowledged the company's culture of trust, respect, and work-life balance

Royal DSM, a global purpose-led, performance-driven leader in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, today shared that its Hyderabad site has been certified by the Great Place to Work ® Institute, India, for the third consecutive year.

Also Read | Sikkim | 22 Tourists Rescued After Avalanche Strikes at 14th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

This acknowledgment for DSM is a testament to the continuous efforts by the company and its leadership in cultivating an inclusive, dynamic, and flexible workplace. DSM Hyderabad was inaugurated in 2013 as the company's global service centre. The success of the office has resulted in plans to open a second branch in the city in April.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust workplaces. Every year, the global Institute conducts surveys across organizations to identify those that go above and beyond for their employees.

Also Read | IPL 2023: It Will Be a Selection Headache With Quinton de Kock Joining, Says LSG Bowling Coach Morne Morkel on Kyle Mayers' Scintillating Form.

After reviewing all aspects of the employees' experiences, DSM's Hyderabad site has been recognised as a great place to learn and thrive where employees are nurtured and there is extensive valuable exposure to the industry. Despite challenging circumstances created by the covid-19 pandemic, DSM Hyderabad's leadership and people managers have been praised for creating an environment that engages and motivates people to succeed and contribute towards the company's business goals at the same time. While reviewing the site, the contribution to the community, work-life balance and the facilities at the workplace were also taken into consideration.

Challagonda Amlu, Director PSS & Site Leader Hyderabad, DSM said, "DSM is a purpose-led company that focuses on building high-trust, high-performance workplaces. We are committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered. By building a safe environment for our colleagues, we are then able to do even more to support the community and society more widely. This certification encourages us to continue on the path of collaborative, rewarding work that helps support the health of people and the planet."

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals, and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental, and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at https://www.dsm.com.

For more information

Reena Sharma

Cumulus Public Relations

tel. +91 8800117884

email reena.sharma@cumuluspr.com

Rajani Vickram

Cumulus Public Relations

tel. +91 9999765958

email Rajani.vickram@cumuluspr.com

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)