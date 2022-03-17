Dubai [UAE], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is set to host the 'Media & Entertainment fortnight' starting March 18th and showcase vast business and investment opportunities across India's media & entertainment industry to global audience.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Government of India will inaugurate the sector floor at the India Pavilion on March 18th.

As part of the fortnight, the Ministry of I&B will organize various events covering areas including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), Film, Broadcasting, Events, and OTT among others. During the fortnight, India's prowess in the sector will be showcased to global audience and discussions on possible collaborations of the Indian industry with their global counterparts would be organized.

The delegation will organize and attend various B2B, G2B and G2G meetings and the startups from the sector will showcase their innovative ideas at the Elevate pitching series. The fortnight will also comprise various celebrity visits including a performance by Padamshree Kailash Kher and Kailasha Live on the inaugural day.

Senior officials from the Ministry of I&B along with industry representatives will participate in various sessions covering emerging themes like opportunities in media startups, Indian gaming ecosystem, animation and VFX, content production and creation between India and the UAE, and India as the most favorable shooting destination.

M&E fortnight will also see the star cast of upcoming period action-drama movie, 'RRR' at the India Pavilion to host a promotional event on March 18th in addition to hosting the world premiere of Malayalam film 'Viral Sebi' on March 20th.

The scale of Indian market and the Government's nod to 100% FDI (with some exceptions) has enabled various global media companies to invest and capitalize on the country's fast-growing digital consumption. With the objective of attracting investments, the M&E delegation at EXPO2020 will showcase opportunities in areas like shared content creation between India and the UAE, and VFX and post-production.

The fortnight will also host a conference on 21st March to highlight the journey of Indian M&E Industry@75 which will see participation from various industry leaders and government officials from the sector. The conference will also announce the launch of 'FICCI-EY Report on Media and Entertainment and Overall Presentation on Media and Entertainment Industry'. The screening of National Award-winning films will also be organized during the fortnight at the India Pavilion.

Several renowned celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Tobino Thomas, among others and industry leaders like Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom 18 & Co- Chair, FICCI M&E Committee, Vikram Chandra, Founder, Editorji and Anurradha Prasad, Chairperson & Managing Director, B.A.G Network will be visiting the India Pavilion during the M&E fortnight. Many international dignitaries and speakers including Hans Fraikin, Commissioner, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Nayla Al Khaja, Filmmaker and Reim El Houni, Dubai Content, TV, Video Production and Media Strategy Dubai Video Production, Executive Producer of Expo 2020 will also be a part of the sessions.

The M&E fortnight will conclude on 31st March.

