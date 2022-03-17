New Delhi, March 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife Rujira to join an investigation in connection with a coal block allocation scam.

The agency has asked Banerjee and his wife to join the investigation on March 21-22.

Abhishek Banejree had on September 6, 2021, recorded his statement before the ED officials. He was interrogated for around six hours. But the probe agency was not satisfied and hence summoned him again along with his wife.

In September 2021, the couple, via their counsel, had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court against the ED's summon.

But their plea was dismissed by the court on March 11.

The couple said in their plea that they were residence of West Bengal and had sought relief on that ground. Their contention was challenged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the ED.

He told the court that ED was not confined by any area under PMLA.

This case is being probed by the CBI and the ED. Both the agencies are doing parallel probe. CBI's case was lodged in November last year.

