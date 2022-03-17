Israel's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it has registered 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant. Officials however allayed fears regarding the new Variant.

During the PCR test of two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, a new variant formed by combining two sub-variants BA.1 and BA.2 of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected. Health Ministry of Israel said that, this variant has not been found anywhere in the world yet.

Hybrid versions of COVID-19 which combine two variants have also been found before as in case of "Deltacron"- that combined Delta and Omicron variants.

The new variant found in these two cases, which is made up of two different strains, has mild symptoms like fever, headache and body pain and does not require any special medical treatment.

The head of the Epidemic Department in Israel, Salman Zarka, said that we are the first to know about such variants. Talking to Army Radio, he said that in this situation we do not need to panic much because it will not cause any serious problem.

Israeli health experts are saying it is common to get combined strains. This occurs when there are two viruses in the same cell, and “when they multiply, they exchange genetic material, creating a new virus”, which is the explanation given for combined strains.

It is important to note that the first case of florona disease was found in Israel, it was a mixed infection of COVID-19 and influenza. According to a report, the first case of this disease was found in a pregnant woman. It was told that this pregnant woman had not taken the covid vaccine.

