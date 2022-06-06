Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI/PNN): Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), ("DUCON", "Company") India's leading Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies Co announced that it has set up a new business division, "Hydrofule" (www.hydrofule.com ), in its wholly-owned USA based subsidiary to carry out Research and Development work on building a large scale economical Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer that will work with Solar Energy to achieve a conversion efficiency of at least 70 per cent

* The zero-carbon fuel, Green Hydrogen, which has the best environmental credentials among the cleaner-burning fuels, is made using renewable power from wind or solar sources to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through an electrolyzer.

* Currently, regular electricity to hydrogen electrolyzers provide over 70 per cent efficiency, but they do not generate Green Hydrogen because they use electricity from fossil fuels. On the other hand, the existing efficiencies of Solar to Hydrogen Electrolyzers, which produce green hydrogen, are about 20 per cent, due to which Green Hydrogen business has not been commercially viable.

* Hydrofule's research will focus on reducing the production cost of Green Hydrogen by improving the Photovoltaic-Electrolysis system efficiency through minimizing the water-splitting voltage and deploying high-efficiency electrocatalysts in the electrolyzer. Hydrofule plans to develop a prototype with hybridization of semiconductor oxide photoelectrodes, with noble metals and their nanocomposites that can enhance electron mobility and photostability for better electrochemical performance and a solar to hydrogen conversion efficiency greater than 70 per cent.

Aron Govil, Chairman of Ducon, said, "this new business will be housed in our wholly-owned USA subsidiary of the Company and will file for patents as and when possible. As the Indian government has laid out ambitious plans for India to become a leader in Green Hydrogen production, we will be making a significant investment in research and development during the coming years to leverage this transformational Clean Technologies opportunity by developing the most cost-effective solar hydrogen electrolyzer. The global capacity for water electrolysis technologies is expected to reach approximately 104.6 GW by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.6 per cent and the global Green Hydrogen market, which was USD 0.3 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028." "Green hydrogen will be an essential part of our future as it will be a crucial enabler of the global transition to sustainable energy and net-zero emissions provided it can be produced more economically than the current cost." continued Govil.

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is India's leading Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of bringing Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Technology to India's transformation to Green Energy and to India's Coal/Fossil Fuel based Power, Steel, Cement etc. companies to meet global Clean Technology/Green Technology standards. Ducon has a strong portfolio of Clean Technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging cleantech/green energy IP/Patents etc. The Company has 4 divisions. a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies (FGD systems etc.) b) Green Energy ( Green Coal/Bulk Material Handling systems) c) Clean/Green Electrification/Infrastructure markets d) Cleantech. In the FGD sector, Ducon is regarded as the pioneer as it has installed India's first Sea Water FGD system with 100 per cent flue gas for 2 x 250 MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station for Reliance Energy Ltd, Dahanu, Maharashtra, India. Ducon is also credited with providing India's first Wet Limestone FGD system on a coal-fired power plant with the production of saleable Gypsum for 2 x 600 MW Udupi Thermal Power Station Karnataka, India.

