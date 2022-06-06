Ms Marvel is an upcoming Disney+ Marvel series set to debut on the platform this week. Marking the live-action debut of Kamala Khan, the series has been anticipated by many considering how popular the character has gotten in the past. The series has been shrouded in quite the controversy as well with many discussions surrounding around her power change. But nonetheless, with the release getting closer many are excited. So before the series premieres this week, let's take a look at what the show is all about. Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Gets to Go to Avengers Con in the Most Awkward Way Possible in This Clip From Her Marvel Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

Ms Marvel Cast

Iman Vellani will star as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan in the series. She will be joined Matt Lintz (Bruno Carrelli), Yasmeen Fletcher (Nakia Bahadir), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir Khan) and Aramis Knight (Kareem/Red Dagger).

Ms Marvel Plot

The plot of Ms Marvel will follow Kamala Khan, a fan of the Avengers and especially Captain Marvel. The series will follow her journey as she gains powers and tries to fit within the world while adhering to her own personal life.

Ms Marvel Trailer

Where to Watch Ms Marvel

You can stream Ms Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar. To watch the show you will require a valid Disney+ Hotstar subscription though.

Ms Marvel Release Date

Ms Marvel is scheduled to debut on June 8, 2022 and will available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Ms Marvel: From Baazigar to DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan and His Movies Referenced in Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Marvel Series – Reports.

Ms Marvel Review

The reviews for Ms Marvel isn't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated accordingly.

